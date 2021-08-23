IT Project Manager

QUALIFICATIONS:

relevant BSc/BCom / Business diploma/ Adv Management Diploma

Certified Associate in Project Managent (CAPM) or PMP

Minimum of 6 years experience

SDLC or IT Delivery Cycle

Expert knowledge of software or IT Project Management, MS Projects, JIRA, Work Items, MS Visio, Confluence

EPM or Finance Systems

PM Methodologies (Water, Prince 2, PMBok, Agile, Scaled Agile)

The project Manager is responsible for executing all aspects of a diverse, complex information technology project or mutiple medium to large scale IT Projects. This includes project planning, execution, timing, functionality, quality, communication and cost. Monitors and manages the critical path, contingencies, scope changes and budget, both labour and non-labour resources. The Project Manager has the overall accountability for ensuring ontime and on budget delivery of new and enhanced business capabilities that meet or exceeds expectations

Must have the ability to manage multiple, end to end delivery of medium to large sized projects in Information technology

Must have the ability to plan, define the approach, monitor, track this delivery through the SDLC of the project

Strategic planning

Benefits realisation

