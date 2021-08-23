Java Full Stack Developer – Semi Remote – up to R400 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An Internationally renowned, premium motor house based in Pretoria is URGENTLY looking to hire a highly skilled Java Full Stack Developer to join their team.

The role comes with flexibility to travel abroad to international locations. Excellent communication skills required, people person and team player traits are imperative.

If you are an experienced, a passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience as well as Liferay 7 or Angular and you’re looking for an interesting new challenge this may be for you.

Requirements:

Java 8 and above

Java EE

GraphQL

Batch Processing and Scheduling

OO principles

JPA

Design patterns e.g.: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters

TDD

DevSecOps

Angular

Typescript

HMTL

CSS

Jest testing framework

Cypress testing framework

Bitbucket

Jenkins

Docker

Glassfish (Payara)

Interface Technologies

REST APIs

Queues/Topics

SOAP-based services

Databases

SQL

Oracle

Cloud Technologies

Qualifications

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Reference Number for this position is MK53244 which is a long-term contracting position rotating between Midrand and PTA and Working remotely offering a contracting rate of between R200 to R400 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

