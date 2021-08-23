Learning Management System (LMS) Administrator

Aug 23, 2021

Learning Management System (LMS) Administrator
Duties:

  • Provide technical support and resources to support instructional activities on Moodle.
  • Create, test and maintain course structures and activities with logical restrictions.
  • Implement and update learning material with interactivity using H5P.
  • Stay apprised of updates to the LMS.
  • Conduct evaluations of LMS usage and suggests improvements accordingly.
  • May assist in the analyzing, designing, developing, implementing and reviewing of curricula and approved supporting technologies in collaboration with Instructional Designers
  • Maintains confidentiality of information disclosed in the course of business regarding students, supervisors, or other employees

Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Instructional Design, e-Learning, or related field.
Essential skills:

  • Moodle administration
  • H5P

Desired Skills:

  • moodle
  • H5P
  • Designing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

