Learning Management System (LMS) Administrator
Duties:
- Provide technical support and resources to support instructional activities on Moodle.
- Create, test and maintain course structures and activities with logical restrictions.
- Implement and update learning material with interactivity using H5P.
- Stay apprised of updates to the LMS.
- Conduct evaluations of LMS usage and suggests improvements accordingly.
- May assist in the analyzing, designing, developing, implementing and reviewing of curricula and approved supporting technologies in collaboration with Instructional Designers
- Maintains confidentiality of information disclosed in the course of business regarding students, supervisors, or other employees
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Instructional Design, e-Learning, or related field.
Essential skills:
- Moodle administration
- H5P
Desired Skills:
- moodle
- H5P
- Designing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree