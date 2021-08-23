Microsoft SQL Server Developer at Reverside

Developer – Microsoft SQL Server in Johannesburg

We are looking for aMicrosoft SQL Server DeveloperProfessional with 3+ years solid development experience in Microsoft SQLand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Brief

The SQL Developer will be a part of a dynamic and diverse Database Operation Team. The primary functions of this role include assisting in data modeling activities, SQL performance tuning, and the implementation robust, scalable and optimal SQL coding practices according to provided specifications, standards and procedures.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

Provide expertise in SQL coding standards and best practices of DB structures and optimization.

Consolidate and optimize client reports for performance and re-usability.

Monitor database query performance and tune reoccurring unoptimized queries.

Work as a team member with DBAs to ensure database availability, data integrity and industry reporting standards.

Develop high quality stored procedures, triggers, functions and views according to the high standards expected of this developer position.

Identify and resolvedatabase design issues using data modeling best practices.

Technical Competencies:

Data Modelling specifically related to OLTP

PLSQL

SQL

Dynamic SQL

SQL and PLSQL performance tuning

Report writing

Database structures and standards

Education:

BSc Computer Science or equivalent IT qualification

PL/SQL or SQL Certification

Required:

At least 3years extensive hands-on SQL & database development experience on Oracle or PostgreSQL.

Strong SQL programming and debugging skills.

Source code version control tools example, Gerrit, GIT

Experience with database development tools and technologies.

Linux/Unix shell scripting experience.

Query optimization and performance tuning experience, including execution plan analysis.

Ability to design and implement complete ETL processes using SSIS and T-SQL.

Strong ETL experience in loading slowly changing dimensions as well as transactional and snapshot fact tables.

Strong reporting experience using Microsoft data technology stack such as (, SSRS, Power BI)

Ability to design and implement semantic models using SSAS

Knowledge:

RDBMS database architecture

Data modelling and design of database structures

Data analysis and processing

Versioning and source control standards

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and RDS offering

Personal Attributes and Skills:

Able to work under pressure

A team player that can work alone when required

Able to multitask

Largely work without supervision

Able to work in conditions of change; flexible and open to learn new languages and architecture

Recognise unique demands of IT of non-conventional working hours (e.g. standby & additional hours where required)

Attitude of owning a problem or task.

