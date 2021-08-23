Orderin relaunches as delivery-as-a-service platform

Food delivery app Orderin has relaunched as a B2B delivery-as-a-service platform.

Founded in 2012, Orderin’s new model focuses on delivery-as-a-service, as well as providing all the software (SaaS) organisations of varying sizes need to power their on-demand experience – from customer facing technology to delivery fulfilment.

With plans of a phased expansion to its suite of on-demand services, Orderin will be able to target the broader e-commerce space and service clients in food and beverage, retail, wholesale, pharmaceuticals and many more sectors, in South Africa and further afield.

To lead the company in this new direction, Orderin has appointed Thembani Biyam as CEO.

“While South Africa saw massive e-commerce growth through the course of 2020, it’s still a ‘winner-takes-most’ environment. As the first company to have introduced on-demand delivery locally, we wanted to change that and empower businesses across a variety of industries, by providing them with industry leading solutions that create best-in-class online retail experiences for their customers,” says Biyam.

By adopting this cutting-edge and highly focused technology, retailers will gain access to quality infrastructure solutions, tailored to their needs. Seamless end-to-end delivery infrastructure will give retailers access to an agile team of e-logistics experts to assist whenever they are required.

Through data optimisation that harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), retailers can constantly monitor and improve performance, particularly in a highly competitive arena where customer experience is constantly evolving. Full visibility and control are also possible through Orderin’s reporting and management portal – giving retailers an instant, in-depth view of their business delivery operations.

“With these offerings, we’ve ensured that retailers are able to fully leverage the entire stack or integrate it into their existing ecosystems. Our core infrastructure encompasses every possible element of delivery and fulfilment,” continues Biyam.

Already, several major brands including McDonalds and Pick n Pay, have benefited from Orderin’s expertise. Pick n Pay’s recently rebranded ASAP app, formerly known as Bottles, allows the retailer to safely and timeously deliver anything, from fresh produce to frozen goods, right to their customers’ doors. Orderin was able to help the supermarket chain scale online deliveries to four times their initial size, within just one month of their pivot to grocery delivery.

“Pick n Pay and Orderin have walked this journey together from Bottles’ early days, immediately pivoting to ensure that we were able to deliver in the initial hard lockdown. It is exciting to us that both businesses get to walk the next step of our respective journeys together,” Biyam says.

“We’re looking forward to being at the forefront of enabling brands to do just that and, eventually, thrive online.”