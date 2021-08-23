POSITION : PROJECT MANAGER
TYPE : 12-MONTH FIXED CONTRACT
AREA : CENTURION
SALARY : R 1M-R1,2M CTC PER ANNUM DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.
SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- An Undergraduate University Degree is Essential
- Postgraduate qualification in project management advantageous
- Business analysis experience desirable
- Accredited certification in project management an added advantage
- PMP preferred certification an added advantage
- Min. 10 years of project management experience able to run projects from start to finish seamlessly and continuously.
- Min. 6 years of broad-based information systems and business experience
- Min. 6 years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration
- Min. 3 years experience in middle management role
- Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
- Strong banking/financial services industry/ICT/solutions experience required.
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:
- Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.
- Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.
- Develop a detailed project plan using approved company project management methodologies and processes.
- Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.
- Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget
- Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).
- Apply the Companys project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.
- Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.
- Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.
- Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc)
- Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.
- Ensure efficient management of project resources
- Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.
- Perform project close out activities
- Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.
- Recommends project/ programme governance structure.
- Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.
- Manages, project teams, reviews and quality assure work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.
- Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed and the project is delivered successfully.
- Manages external service providers.
MANAGEMENT COMPETENCIES:
- Delivery and success
- People management
- Planning and organizing
- Resources management
- Governance, Risk management, compliance
