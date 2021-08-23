Project Manager

Aug 23, 2021

POSITION : PROJECT MANAGER
TYPE : 12-MONTH FIXED CONTRACT
AREA : CENTURION
SALARY : R 1M-R1,2M CTC PER ANNUM DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • An Undergraduate University Degree is Essential
  • Postgraduate qualification in project management advantageous
  • Business analysis experience desirable
  • Accredited certification in project management an added advantage
  • PMP preferred certification an added advantage
  • Min. 10 years of project management experience able to run projects from start to finish seamlessly and continuously.
  • Min. 6 years of broad-based information systems and business experience
  • Min. 6 years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration
  • Min. 3 years experience in middle management role
  • Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
  • Strong banking/financial services industry/ICT/solutions experience required.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

  • Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.
  • Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.
  • Develop a detailed project plan using approved company project management methodologies and processes.
  • Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.
  • Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget
  • Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).
  • Apply the Companys project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.
  • Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.
  • Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.
  • Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc)
  • Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.
  • Ensure efficient management of project resources
  • Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.
  • Perform project close out activities
  • Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.
  • Recommends project/ programme governance structure.
  • Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.
  • Manages, project teams, reviews and quality assure work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.
  • Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed and the project is delivered successfully.
  • Manages external service providers.

MANAGEMENT COMPETENCIES:

  • Delivery and success
  • People management
  • Planning and organizing
  • Resources management
  • Governance, Risk management, compliance

Should you feel that you meet the minimum requirements for the above mentione role please email an Updated CV to:
[Email Address Removed]

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Learn more/Apply for this position