POSITION : PROJECT MANAGER

TYPE : 12-MONTH FIXED CONTRACT

AREA : CENTURION

SALARY : R 1M-R1,2M CTC PER ANNUM DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

An Undergraduate University Degree is Essential

Postgraduate qualification in project management advantageous

Business analysis experience desirable

Accredited certification in project management an added advantage

PMP preferred certification an added advantage

Min. 10 years of project management experience able to run projects from start to finish seamlessly and continuously.

Min. 6 years of broad-based information systems and business experience

Min. 6 years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration

Min. 3 years experience in middle management role

Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word

Strong banking/financial services industry/ICT/solutions experience required.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.

Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.

Develop a detailed project plan using approved company project management methodologies and processes.

Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.

Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget

Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).

Apply the Companys project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.

Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.

Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.

Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc)

Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.

Ensure efficient management of project resources

Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.

Perform project close out activities

Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.

Recommends project/ programme governance structure.

Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.

Manages, project teams, reviews and quality assure work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.

Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed and the project is delivered successfully.

Manages external service providers.

MANAGEMENT COMPETENCIES:

Delivery and success

People management

Planning and organizing

Resources management

Governance, Risk management, compliance

