RPA Developer

The Role: At Prime Reason, we believe that the collective effort of all our people is the key to the success of our implementations and ongoing engagement with our customers.Our vibrant and independent people are organised into autonomous teams on a project by project basis and stay close to the customers through the lifespan of the engagement, which opens up opportunities for growth and development.This is a great time for a RPA Developer to join the team, as there are several extremely interesting projects in the pipeline and the successful RPA Developer will have the opportunity to make a significant impact. You will work on multiple implementations for new and existing clients.If you can successfully manage multiple complex projects at the same time, you??ll do well in this role. You??ll work with a variety of clients, teams and data sets and we??ll count on your organization and commitment to perfection. You know that one small mistake can disrupt results. Fortunately, you have an eye for the smallest details and a talent for flawless execution. You??re process-oriented and great at documentation ?? talents critical for this [URL Removed] and Experience:

IT Related Degree or IT Related Diploma with standard maths in high school (preference will be for someone who went to a technical school (HTS).

Minimum 2-5 years of SDLC experience preferably on .Net, C# or SQL

Experience with SQL, XML, and JSON.

Scripting experience using Python or Perl or Visual Basic or Shell script

Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles.

Extensive experience with SQL Database.

End To End solution support experience a plus.

Exceptional analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.

Experience in Enterprise Software Development Methodologies.

Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration.

Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills.

Advantages

UIPath or Blue Prism Certified

Key Accountabilities:

Communicate and Collaborate effectively within RPA team, remote team, and all supporting teams

Conduct demos for RPA stewards and business stakeholders.

Assist in testing and UAT efforts.

Supports investigation and remediation of production level issues.

Participating in functional testing.

Learn more/Apply for this position