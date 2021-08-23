Senior Full Stack – Front End Developer

Aug 23, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • At least 5 years of full-time software development experience.
  • At least 3 years of frontend or full stack development experience.
  • Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
  • Experience in a similar role would be advantageous.
  • Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.
  • Willingness to build professional relationships with staff and clients.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Produce code that is easily maintainable.
  • Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
  • Adhere to technical standards.
  • Produce code that is well documented.
  • Consume secured REST API’s.
  • Adhere to architecture principles and policies.
  • Contribute in design sessions.
  • Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
  • Assist other developers in the team.
  • Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.
  • Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.
  • Prepare technical specifications.
  • Perform unit and system testing.
  • Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.
  • Adhere to deadlines.
  • Participate in all scrum ceremonies
  • Liaising with team members, management, and clients to ensure projects are completed to standard.
  • Identifying risks and forming contingency plans as soon as possible.
  • Analysing existing operations and scheduling training/ knowledge sharing sessions and meetings to improvements.
  • Keeping up to date with industry trends and developments.
  • Being transparent with the team about challenges, failures, and successes.

Competencies Required

Business Acumen

  • Ability to understand the business, channel, and user experience strategy. Provide design direction to best meet customer and business goals.
  • The individual should have a strong frontend focus and interest.

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

  • Anticipates, meets, and exceeds customers and stakeholders’ expectations. Has a high operational accountability and directly influences customer service through design.

Drive for Results

  • Requires good time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure.

Leads Change and Innovation

  • Challenge the status quo, does what is right for the business and the customer, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation.

Team player

  • Create and maintain an open, positive working environment.

Collaboration

  • Strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders.

Self-awareness and insight

  • Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure.

Diversity and Inclusiveness

  • Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Additional Information:

Languages, Frameworks, and specs:

  • Flutter
  • Java 8+
  • Angular 2+
  • Spring framework / Java EE 7+
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • Microservices architecture
  • Docker/Kubernetes (Advantageous)
  • Maven
  • Jenkins

Other:

  • Cloud services
  • RDBMS (Advantageous)
  • Document databases (Mongo)
  • Scrum

