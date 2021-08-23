Senior Full Stack – Front End Developer

Experience and Qualifications:
- At least 5 years of full-time software development experience.
- At least 3 years of frontend or full stack development experience.
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
- Experience in a similar role would be advantageous.
- Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.
- Willingness to build professional relationships with staff and clients.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Responsibilities and work output:
- Produce code that is easily maintainable.
- Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
- Adhere to technical standards.
- Produce code that is well documented.
- Consume secured REST API’s.
- Adhere to architecture principles and policies.
- Contribute in design sessions.
- Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
- Assist other developers in the team.
- Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.
- Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.
- Prepare technical specifications.
- Perform unit and system testing.
- Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.
- Adhere to deadlines.
- Participate in all scrum ceremonies
- Liaising with team members, management, and clients to ensure projects are completed to standard.
- Identifying risks and forming contingency plans as soon as possible.
- Analysing existing operations and scheduling training/ knowledge sharing sessions and meetings to improvements.
- Keeping up to date with industry trends and developments.
- Being transparent with the team about challenges, failures, and successes.
Competencies Required
Business Acumen
- Ability to understand the business, channel, and user experience strategy. Provide design direction to best meet customer and business goals.
- The individual should have a strong frontend focus and interest.
Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment
- Anticipates, meets, and exceeds customers and stakeholders’ expectations. Has a high operational accountability and directly influences customer service through design.
Drive for Results
- Requires good time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure.
Leads Change and Innovation
- Challenge the status quo, does what is right for the business and the customer, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation.
Team player
- Create and maintain an open, positive working environment.
Collaboration
- Strong communication skills to collaborate with various stakeholders.
Self-awareness and insight
- Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty and pressure.
Diversity and Inclusiveness
- Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.
Additional Information:
Languages, Frameworks, and specs:
- Flutter
- Java 8+
- Angular 2+
- Spring framework / Java EE 7+
- REST
- SOAP
- Microservices architecture
- Docker/Kubernetes (Advantageous)
- Maven
- Jenkins
Other:
- Cloud services
- RDBMS (Advantageous)
- Document databases (Mongo)
- Scrum