Senior Java Expert

Expert level Java opportunity available in Cape Town. Your extensive skills will be required to design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems while delivering high-availability and performance. You will also contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle, and understand the SDLC.
Requirements:
- BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science
- OCP Java EE 8 (added advantage)
- J2EE
- Webservices
- Microservices
- Asynchronous sockets
- +5 years Java Development (J2EE)
- Development of Java based API/Web Services (JSON)
- Developing of Microservices
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- Understanding of microservices architecture best practices
- Object Orientated Design
- Working with API Gateways, ESB and workflow systems
- RabbitMQ
- Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial EJB, Spring, Hibernate, Tomcat, GlassFish
- Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
- Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)
- Source code management (GitHub)
- Relational Databases (Postgress / MySQL)
- Unit Testing
KPA’s:
- Design, Develop, Implement and Maintain enterprise applications
- To take part in software development and architectural activities
- Conduct software analysis, development, testing and debugging
- Identifying production and non-production application issues
- Transforming requirements into solutions
- Develop, test, implement and maintain application software
- Recommend changes to improve established java applications/processes
- Develop technical designs for application development
- Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.
- Perform code reviews within the project teams.
- Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.
