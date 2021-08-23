Senior Java Expert

Expert level Java opportunity available in Cape Town. Your extensive skills will be required to design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems while delivering high-availability and performance. You will also contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle, and understand the SDLC.

Requirements:

BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science

OCP Java EE 8 (added advantage)

J2EE

Webservices

Microservices

Asynchronous sockets

+5 years Java Development (J2EE)

Development of Java based API/Web Services (JSON)

Developing of Microservices

Kubernetes

Docker

Understanding of microservices architecture best practices

Object Orientated Design

Working with API Gateways, ESB and workflow systems

RabbitMQ

Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial EJB, Spring, Hibernate, Tomcat, GlassFish

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Understanding of Linux OS and associated web server technologies (Apache)

Source code management (GitHub)

Relational Databases (Postgress / MySQL)

Unit Testing

KPA’s:

Design, Develop, Implement and Maintain enterprise applications

To take part in software development and architectural activities

Conduct software analysis, development, testing and debugging

Identifying production and non-production application issues

Transforming requirements into solutions

Develop, test, implement and maintain application software

Recommend changes to improve established java applications/processes

Develop technical designs for application development

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology.

Perform code reviews within the project teams.

Manage and/or mentor junior members of the team.

Apply now if you fit this role!

For more IT jobs, please visitwww.networkrecruitment.co.za

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Naydene Cronje

Team Lead

[Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position