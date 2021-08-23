Senior SQL Developer at Sabenza It

Our Client is an well known Financial Giant Based in Cape Town are currently looking for a SQL Report Writer to join their dynamic team for a 6 month Contract. They are know throughout South Africa and .

Minimum Qualification Required:

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar);

Minimum Experience:

Develop integration solutions using SQL and other vendor integration tools (Markit EDM).

Develop reporting solutions;

Write SQL stored procedures to manipulate the data supplied by the source system and prepare it for reporting.

Design and create SSRS report definitions to present the data.

Optimising SQL queries to improve performance;

SQL dev experience (stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, RDBMS, error handling, etc.) is essential;

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

