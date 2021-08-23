Signed Apple II manual goes for $787k

An Apple II manual signed by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has been sold for more than three-quarters of a million dollars.

RR Auction netted a massive $787 484.00 for the 196-page manual, which was signed by Jobs and Mike Markkula, an early investor in Apple and its second CEO.

Jobs scribed the following in the manual during a visit to the UK more than 40 years ago: “Julian, Your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world! steven jobs, 1980.”

The Julian in the note was Julian Brewer, some of an entrepreneur who distributed Apple products in the UK.