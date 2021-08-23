Software Developer

Position: Software Developer

Location: Midrand

Salary: R613 708 TCTC per annum

Purpose of the job:

To analyze, design, develop and implement solutions that enable existing and new systems (applications), packaged software offerings, and custom-built systems to work

together within an enterprise, or among enterprises. To be the technical lead for development efforts. To mentor and coach junior developers.

Ultimately, the role of the Software Engineer is to build high-quality, innovative, and fully performing software that complies with coding standards and technical design.

High-Level Objectives:

To define a development framework.

To conduct design reviews, gap analysis, and assessment when required.

To ensure adherence to defined existing processes and procedures governing the development of systems. This includes Project management, Change management, and Architecture policies and guidelines.

To execute systems development tasks, developing technical specifications, detailed designs, and necessary programming for systems development.

To participate in testing, including troubleshooting and resolution of systems development issues that are discovered during testing.

To deploy and support developed Software solutions.

To provide Tier 3 (change management) support for incidents that flow out of Tier 2’s (support) inability to resolve them.

Participates in component architecture design, software product evaluation, and buy vs. build recommendations.

Qualifications, Experience, and Competencies required:

Degree/ Diploma in B.Sc./ B. Com Computer Science/Information Technology is essential.

Certification for example six sigma will be an advantage.

Knowledge and Technical Competencies required:

7-10 Years’ Experience in a Development environment is essential.

7-10 Years’ Technical aptitude of banking systems and applications use is desirable.

2-3 Years of IT Banking support is desirable.

7-10 Years Designing and creating system specification documents is essential.

Java language including Spring Framework, Hibernate, CXF and OSGI.

SOA, middleware technologies, messaging frameworks, and web-services standards.

Integrating components/systems built with both J2EE and .NET technologies.

Security (e.g. authentication and authorization) Architectures (i.e. WS-Security).

The technical aptitude of banking systems and applications use.

Designing and creating system specification documents.

Oracle and SQL experience.

Various architectures and protocols such as MOM, XSLT, SOA, UDDI, EDA, REST, XML, FTP, WSDL, SOAP, and IDE (Eclipse).

Apache Service mix and Active MQ.

Financial and payments systems such as Misys payment manager.

Event-driven systems, schema, orchestration, mapping, and ESB exception handling.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

