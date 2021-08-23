Specialist – Finance data Analytics & Business Intelligence at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The position of Specialist – Finance data, Analytics & BI is vacant. The Specialist – Finance data, Analytics & BI will report directly to the Finance Manager: Strategic Support and forms part of the Finance division. The position is based at GEMS Head Office, Pretoria.

The total annual remuneration package will be between R707 020.00 and R883 828 and will be based on qualifications and experience.

The closing date for applications will be Monday, 30 August 2021.

The Specialist-Finance data, Analytics & BI will be required to manage the process of designing and generating business intelligence reports for the Finance division in order to generate analytical and quantitative insight and support to the division and the business for improved operational, tactical and strategic decision making, establish close collaboration and defined ways of working between ICT and the finance division, apply standardised reporting tools to the business operational reporting capability that are easy to learn and use and provide support to the Finance Manager: Strategic Support through the following KPA’s:

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Accumulate information to review work progress that provides input to reporting, decision making and the identification of improvement opportunities

Diagnose symptoms, causes and possible effects in order to solve emerging problems

Providing specialist input through the investigation of opportunities for operational, process, quality, standard and service optimisation

Be the link between the Finance division and ICT division to ensure all ICT system are working optimally for the division, resolve issues and manage enhancements required

Analysing and developing recommendations from data and business analyses and formulate them into business plans

Communicating benefits, risks and innovations in area of specialisation.

Manage cost related to any system procurements and implementation thereof for the division

Ensure all Finance processes are documented and updated as and when required through engagement with Finance team members

Management of all IT related projects for the division ensuring they are completed on time and budget

Ensure that interfaces between accounting system and reporting tools are in place and functioning optimally

Ensure that interfaces between the Scheme and Council for Medical Schemes are identified and put in place where possible

Reconcile system data to that provided to ensure that all interfaces loaded correctly

Pro-actively identify any new interfaces requirements for any new systems/processes implemented in the finance division

Identify measures required and liaise with service providers to obtain data required for reporting external from our system

Identify and report all system issues to the Finance Manager: Reporting

Qualification requirements are:

Degree Statistics/ICT/ finance (CA) / actuarial sciences

Preferable ICT related or equivalent qualification

Minimum of 5 years relevant work experience in a Business Intelligence or Finance role

Extensive knowledge of a broad spectrum of accounting packages

Knowledge or working with system interfaces

Computer skills preferably Microsoft excel, BI tools and accounting systems

Extensive knowledge of accounting processes and policies

Have excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Be computer literate on an advanced level

Have a diligent work ethic with attention to detail

Have an understanding of medical schemes industry

GEMS employs people with the highest level of integrity – submission to the appropriate pre-employment assessment is obligatory to be considered for the position. Kindly note that the information provided on application of the position may be shared with a third party for vetting purposes and will be stored by GEMS for a period of 5 years. Should you wish to have your information removed from the GEMS database, kindly send a request in writing. Gems is guided by the principles of employment equity. Preference will be given to groups who are underrepresented in accordance with Gems employment equity plan.*

Desired Skills:

Finance data

Business Intelligence

Analytics

BI tools

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

