Technical and IT Security Analyst

The Role: One of our major client is looking for a Technical and IT Security Analyst who will be developing IT policies and guidelines in conjunction with IT staff, Security and Governance manager and Infrastructure manager; as well as to provide in-house “hands-on? problem investigation, troubleshooting, diagnosis, and support to other internal staff and other IT Team members to join their team.Essential functions:

Recurring quarterly security reviews, and in conjunction with ICT Security and Governance, Internal and External Audit groups, enhancing IT Controls: security policies, communication of data security policies, and consistent enforcement of data security policies;

Reviewing, developing, enhancing, and maintaining application and Operating System security for the primary business systems: JD Edwards World and EnterpriseOne across multiple instances, utilizing third party tools;

Developing IT policies and guidelines in conjunction with IT staff, Security and Governance manager and Infrastructure manager;

Accountable for monitoring, reviewing, modifying, administering, and enhancing different aspects of JD Edwards applications security;

Monitoring of Control reports to ensure Controls are followed. Follow-up with investigation and documentation if a report indicates a problem;

Develop new, and modify existing JDE Security processes; troubleshoot JDE Security problems; maintain the macro functionality, structure, and integrity of the JDE Security Matrices;

Understand JDE security roles and groups in order to meet the company’s needs for providing appropriately restricted access and SOD (Segregation of Duties) for end users for JDE business processes and functionality, and enable consistent building of JDE security tables and security review information;

Account/Security Administration on other non-iSeries systems such as Active Directory group maintenance, setting file system permissions, enabling and disabling Production Update accounts, re-enabling locked accounts and resetting passwords when required;

Minimize downtime and business disruptions due to security problems;

Assist end users and other IT staff with systems and technical problems as they occur;

Provide in-house “hands-on? problem investigation, troubleshooting, diagnosis, and support to other internal staff and other IT Team members. Assist as requested in problem solving and troubleshooting to help improve their skill levels;

Depending on the incident or situation, consult with various HR staff, the Infrastructure manager, and/or ICT to make decisions on urgent security and IT Policy enforcement issues as they arise;

Depending on the incident or situation, gather and preserve computer-generated logs of activity, and document the incident/situation and the actions taken. Store all gathered information and documents related to the incident in a secured folder;

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not

sufficient);

sufficient); B Degree in Information Technology or equivalent;

A minimum of five (5) years?? experience in Risk and

Information Security;

Information Security; Good understanding of Application Security

Controls and Operating System Controls;

Controls and Operating System Controls; Good understanding of ICT infrastructure and

infrastructure security components;

infrastructure security components; Ability to coordinate ICT Security, Risk and

Governance activities across multiple ICT

Departments, Business Divisions and Operations;

Governance activities across multiple ICT Departments, Business Divisions and Operations; Ability to operate and engage with Stakeholders at

all levels; and

all levels; and ERP System experience: JD Edwards.

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

Continuous Improvement Focus;

Managing Risk;

Analytical Thinking and Problem Solving;

Teamwork and Cooperation;

Ability and aptitude to continuously search for

enhancements and innovation;

enhancements and innovation; Ability to work under pressure and deliver

within agreed Service Level Agreements;

within agreed Service Level Agreements; Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies

and take on different responsibilities);

and take on different responsibilities); Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);

Uses own initiative and can work

independently; and

independently; and Good interpersonal skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position