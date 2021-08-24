Analyst Developer

A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for an Analyst Developer to join their team.

Summary

To develop full stack web and mobile solutions within the Banks digital commerce and lifestyle offerings.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

Qualifications & Experience

Definition

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)

A relevant 3 year degree / diploma in IT with 5 years proven experience in software development OR

7 years proven software development

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

Minimum

Full Stack Web Development

Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML

Web Components

NodeJS

MSSQL

Web Services

Rest Services

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

o IT systems development processes (SDLC)

o Application development

o Standards and governance

o Agile development life cycle

o Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

o UML

o Systems analysis and design

o System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

o Cloud Computing Services (AWS, Azure, etc.)

o Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)

Solid understanding of:

o Banking systems environment

o Banking business model

o Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

o Object Orientated Development environment

