A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for an Analyst Developer to join their team.
Summary
To develop full stack web and mobile solutions within the Banks digital commerce and lifestyle offerings.
Knowledge, Skills & Experience:
Qualifications & Experience
Definition
- National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
- A relevant 3 year degree / diploma in IT with 5 years proven experience in software development OR
- 7 years proven software development
- Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:
Minimum
- Full Stack Web Development
- Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML
- Web Components
- NodeJS
- MSSQL
- Web Services
- Rest Services
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
o IT systems development processes (SDLC)
o Application development
o Standards and governance
o Agile development life cycle
o Testing practices
Ideal:
- Knowledge of:
o UML
o Systems analysis and design
o System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
o Cloud Computing Services (AWS, Azure, etc.)
o Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)
- Solid understanding of:
o Banking systems environment
o Banking business model
o Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
o Object Orientated Development environment
