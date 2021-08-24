DATA ANALYST – 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION
LOCATION: CENTURION
- CLOSING DATE – 27 AUGUST 2021
- SALARY – R565 300.00 PER ANNUM
- DURATION: 12-MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
DESCRIPTION
- The purpose of this role is to develop, validate data scripts and ensure that data and Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) solutions meets the Organisation business requirements
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant University Degree in IT or equivalent
- Minimum 3-year experience working on ETL and database development using SSIS and SSRS
- Minimum 3-year experience working with PowerBi and SharePoint online
- Experience working with large data sets and data warehousing, including BI testing
- Solid understanding of software and data quality frameworks
- Extensive MSSQL 2016 and above skills and experience required
- Certification in database development would be an advantage
OUTPUTS
- Perform detailed analysis of ERDs from different data sources
- Perform detailed review of data requirements from functional system specification document
- Design and develop scripts for testing the completeness and correctness of the data solutions
- Design and develop scripts for testing the standardisation of data between the different data sources
- Design and develop scripts to testing the normalisation of data between different data sources
- Review the indexing of data in the new database and assess the performance
- Create Reports that verifies the results of all development
- Perform data analysis and data driven testing in SQL
- Report and manage bugs/defects
- Develop test progress reports
- Identify and report risks and issues
- Verify the completeness / correctness of the mapping of data between the different data sources
TO APPLY:
