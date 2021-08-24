DATA ANALYST – 12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT POSITION

LOCATION: CENTURION

CLOSING DATE – 27 AUGUST 2021

SALARY – R565 300.00 PER ANNUM

DURATION: 12-MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT

DESCRIPTION

The purpose of this role is to develop, validate data scripts and ensure that data and Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) solutions meets the Organisation business requirements

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant University Degree in IT or equivalent

Minimum 3-year experience working on ETL and database development using SSIS and SSRS

Minimum 3-year experience working with PowerBi and SharePoint online

Experience working with large data sets and data warehousing, including BI testing

Solid understanding of software and data quality frameworks

Extensive MSSQL 2016 and above skills and experience required

Certification in database development would be an advantage

OUTPUTS

Perform detailed analysis of ERDs from different data sources

Perform detailed review of data requirements from functional system specification document

Design and develop scripts for testing the completeness and correctness of the data solutions

Design and develop scripts for testing the standardisation of data between the different data sources

Design and develop scripts to testing the normalisation of data between different data sources

Review the indexing of data in the new database and assess the performance

Create Reports that verifies the results of all development

Perform data analysis and data driven testing in SQL

Report and manage bugs/defects

Develop test progress reports

Identify and report risks and issues

Verify the completeness / correctness of the mapping of data between the different data sources

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in line with the spec and mark it for Attention: SHASHI PREMRAJ

CONTACT: For more info regarding this role contact SHASHI at M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING

