Database Administrator

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Industry Certification: AWS / Azure certification

MongoDB or Cassandra or Hadoop certification

Experience:

3+ Years experience in managing all aspects of at least one NoSQL database management systems from installation, configuration, backup management and security. For example, MongodDB, Cassandra, other.

3+ Years experience in administering one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as MySQL or Postgres

3+ Years experience working with services in Azure and / or AWS

3+ Years exposure to one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Hadoop, HBase

Job objectives:

To work with software vendor for knowledge transfer

Engage with software vendor to get a detailed understanding of how the data / database needs to be managed.

Produce documentation so that other DBAs can provide support of the system.

Understand how data access/auditing is done.

Understand how data backup / recovery is implemented.

To carry out database administration tasks ensuring data is available, protected, and recoverable

Perform daily health checks for databases and resolve any issues identified

Ensure database backups are scheduled and completing successfully

Verify backups are valid by testing restore process regularly.

Monitor databases so that capacity constraints can be mitigated by timeous provisioning of resources.

Close incidents within SLA

Execute database changes according to change management process

Assist developers with any database issues

To ensure information security and regulatory compliance

Ensuring system security meets regulatory compliance

Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans and patching

Knowledge & Skills:

4+ Years general understanding of database management concepts

3+ Years proficiency with installing, configuring, administering, using, and benchmarking NoSQL solutions.

3+ Years basic familiarity with Linux operating system

3+ Years experience in engineering and/or administering NoSQL infrastructure

3+ Years proficiency with one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Cassandra, Hadoop, HBase, MongoDB

3+ Years proficiency with some of the common developer tool sets such as Java, XML, JSON, REST, Shell, Perl etc.

Learn more/Apply for this position