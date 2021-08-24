Database Administrator

Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Industry Certification: AWS / Azure certification
- MongoDB or Cassandra or Hadoop certification
Experience:
- 3+ Years experience in managing all aspects of at least one NoSQL database management systems from installation, configuration, backup management and security. For example, MongodDB, Cassandra, other.
- 3+ Years experience in administering one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as MySQL or Postgres
- 3+ Years experience working with services in Azure and / or AWS
- 3+ Years exposure to one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Hadoop, HBase
Job objectives:
To work with software vendor for knowledge transfer
- Engage with software vendor to get a detailed understanding of how the data / database needs to be managed.
- Produce documentation so that other DBAs can provide support of the system.
- Understand how data access/auditing is done.
- Understand how data backup / recovery is implemented.
To carry out database administration tasks ensuring data is available, protected, and recoverable
- Perform daily health checks for databases and resolve any issues identified
- Ensure database backups are scheduled and completing successfully
- Verify backups are valid by testing restore process regularly.
- Monitor databases so that capacity constraints can be mitigated by timeous provisioning of resources.
- Close incidents within SLA
- Execute database changes according to change management process
- Assist developers with any database issues
To ensure information security and regulatory compliance
- Ensuring system security meets regulatory compliance
- Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans and patching
Knowledge & Skills:
- 4+ Years general understanding of database management concepts
- 3+ Years proficiency with installing, configuring, administering, using, and benchmarking NoSQL solutions.
- 3+ Years basic familiarity with Linux operating system
- 3+ Years experience in engineering and/or administering NoSQL infrastructure
- 3+ Years proficiency with one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Cassandra, Hadoop, HBase, MongoDB
- 3+ Years proficiency with some of the common developer tool sets such as Java, XML, JSON, REST, Shell, Perl etc.