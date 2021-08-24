Information Security Engineer at BET Software

Imagine being responsible for management and maintenance for the security of a betting company. Analysing existing security measures/controls and creating new and enhanced security measures. The successful information security engineer will be the number one super hero ensuring that all the organisations computer systems, networks are as secure as Fort Knox. The only trouble we’re looking for is experience in troubleshooting as you will support both back office and our datacentre security operations.

We are looking for a strong multi-tasker with a keen eye for detail, always one step ahead of criminals and well organized in a thriving fast-paced environment. This role will also implement security measures that effectively safeguard sensitive data in the event of a cyber-attack while monitoring security tools and handling support issues.

Minimum Requirements:

Min 2-5 Years as Security Engineer

Security+ | CEH | or Similar

Endpoint Security

Experience across a variety of security products including firewalls, EDR, SIEM, lAM, PAM, DLP, DAM, SOAR and encryption solutions.

Good understanding and exposure to Information Security standards, architectures and models.

Experience in creating new ways to solve existing production security issues and recommending security enhancements.

Experience in Incident Response including the ability to document, any security threats, resolve technical faults and allocate resources to deliver real solutions.

Experience working within a security operations centre responding to, and refining alerts.

Strong technical skills should include Linux and Windows operating systems, exposure to scripting languages and Containers.

Excellent attention to constantly monitor systems to ensure there are no external threats.

Strong problem-solving skills to deal with threats in the environment.

Responsibilities:

Configure Security Products

Report on Security Status and Implementation

Continuous Monitoring and Response

Improve Monitoring and Alerts

Container security

Patch Management

GPO

Mime Cast administration and reporting.

Enterprise Knowledge and experience of Sophos EndPoint Protection Suite (EPO, DLP, Antivirus,

Endpoint Encryption).

Web Security Configuration and monitoring

Skills and competencies:

Must have a strong sense of customer focus.

Ability to take accountability and entail great problem-solving skills.

Excellent people management and relationship management skills.

Must be results-driven.

Portray strong attention to detail, whilst maintaining efficiency.

Impressive planning, organizational and time management skills.

Desired Skills:

Technical Aptitude

Vulnerability analysis

Fundamental Computer Forensics Skills

Knowledge of Security Across Various Platforms

Knowledge of current information security trends

Attention to detail

Multitasking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Joining Betting Entertainment Technologies (Pty) Ltd, aka BET Software, is an opportunity to become a part of one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest technological success stories, disrupting global markets with our vanguard software solutions. Our multiskilled team is passionate about pushing boundaries to create world-class solutions. We offer a dynamic work environment that supports learning and growth, a place where you can flourish amongst like-minded individuals. Currently, on an exponential growth path, we’re increasing our footprint to establish BET as a leader in global markets. Consider coming along for the ride…you’ll never be bored.

