Intermediate Business Analyst – Remote – R700K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A boutique proudly South African company specializing in Intelligent Automation, AI, ML, OCR, and Digitisation is looking for astute and analytical Business Analyst.

If you have strong technical capabilities and want to assist in delivering automation solutions then apply now for this amazing opportunity.!!!!!!

Requirements:

Informatics Degree or Diploma

3-5 Years’ Experience

Expertise in Business Mapping

Expertise with BRD

Expertise in FRS

Expertise in Data Modelling

Expertise in Data Analytics

Expertise with Data Visualization Tools (Power BI or QlikView or Cognos)

Expertise with SQL

Experience with Data Warehousing

Desired Skills:

Data Analytics

SQL

Power BI

Cognos

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

