Intermediate Business Analyst – Remote – R700K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A boutique proudly South African company specializing in Intelligent Automation, AI, ML, OCR, and Digitisation is looking for astute and analytical Business Analyst.
If you have strong technical capabilities and want to assist in delivering automation solutions then apply now for this amazing opportunity.!!!!!!
Requirements:
- Informatics Degree or Diploma
- 3-5 Years’ Experience
- Expertise in Business Mapping
- Expertise with BRD
- Expertise in FRS
- Expertise in Data Modelling
- Expertise in Data Analytics
- Expertise with Data Visualization Tools (Power BI or QlikView or Cognos)
- Expertise with SQL
- Experience with Data Warehousing
Reference Number for this position is NN53572 which is a permanent position that is fully remote offering a cost to company salary of R700K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
