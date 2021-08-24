IT Project Manager

Aug 24, 2021

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Tertiary qualification in IT Project Management
  • Minimum 5 years experience in Prince 2 and Agile Methodologies

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • General Performance Requirements:
  • Specify and coordinate the implementation of projects into Africa.
  • Meeting project objectives with quality, time and budget targets
  • Management of a project team
  • Identify Resources
  • Report writing and database management

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Learn more/Apply for this position