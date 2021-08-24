IT Project Manager

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Tertiary qualification in IT Project Management
- Minimum 5 years experience in Prince 2 and Agile Methodologies
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- General Performance Requirements:
- Specify and coordinate the implementation of projects into Africa.
- Meeting project objectives with quality, time and budget targets
- Management of a project team
- Identify Resources
- Report writing and database management
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.