Junior C# Developer

A leading financial consultancy firm seeks a bright determined C# developer who can thrive in a dynamic environment to work within the banking sector .
We looking for a Junior Talented C# Developer / .net with some development experience .
Primary responsibilities is able to customize organizations applications or change request document based on the agreed plan of activities working closely with analysts and staff . able to adapt too stressful and fast paced environment.
Minimum Requirements and skills :
Matric
advantageous having a tertiary qualification
1- 3 years working experience on C sharp
C# , SQL experience
Must be fluent in Afrikaans and English
Experience
Experience and good understanding of applications, Databases, Operating systems
C#, SQL, Coding 1-2 years
Good working knowledge of Networking
Reviewing and supporting current systems
Presenting ideas for system improvements, including time/cost proposals
Working closely with analysts, and staff
Writing the program code
Writing and designing test cases
Testing the product in controlled, real situations before going live
Giving support on problems with said product
Preparation of training manuals for users
Maintaining the systems once they are up and running
Ability to adapt too stressful and fast paced environment
Design , Build reusable and reliable C# SQL code
Experience and good understanding of applications, databases and operating systems
Proficient on C# with good knowledge of its ecosystems
Writing program codes
Reviewing and supporting clients current systems
analysing business requirements
Testing before gong live and ensuring of real situations
writing training manuals(Users )
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- .NET
- Development C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma