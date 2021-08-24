Mid-Level Full Stack Developer (Laravel & React.js) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:JOIN the tightknit team of a global award-winning EdTech company seeking your keen eye for detail, coding talents & mission to produce flawless products, to be their next Mid-Level Full Stack Developer. Utilising the latest language & framework versions across the tech stack, you will be part of a growing technical team and contribute to building a healthy Dev culture that values high quality and maintainable code, continuous improvement, and a sense of trust and respect between team members. You will require 2-3 years industry experience in a similar role, strong Laravel & [URL Removed] you will also need experience at least 1 of these: Ruby & Rails, Node.js, Express, Python, Django/Flask, [URL Removed] You also need proficiency with SQL, any Cloud Hosting including AWS, GCP, Azure, etc. and be able to design REST APIs using JSON & be comfortable with software workflow best practices such as git, git-flow & CI/CD pipelines and working in a UNIX-based environment. Remote work on offer until further [URL Removed] develop, enhance and maintain full-stack applications on the aforementioned tech-stack.

Core focus will be Laravel back-end and React front-end but with a small team everyone gets their hands dirty in the entire tech-stack including the CI/CD, automation, monitoring and QA.

Refactor legacy code to use secure and maintainable coding practices aligned with the modern features of the tech stack.

Perform code reviews of other Developers’ work.

Write automated tests of various types (unit, feature, end-to-end).

Contribute to brainstorms and workshops on long-term architectural decisions.

Participate in weekly and ad-hoc meetings to keep communication channels open and relevant.

Actively seek to understand the businesss annual and quarterly priorities relating to the engineering team and advise the product team on best practises and application roadmap accordingly.

Work closely with the members of the Project Management, UX/UI, and technical teams in shaping the future of the platform.

Communicate with, and update, the Project Managers with progress made with items currently in the Dev sprint.

Maintain a secure and productive personal development environment.

Conduct appropriate research to ensure techniques and tools used to resolve challenges are correct and sustainable.

REQUIREMENTS:

2-3 Year’s industry experience as a Full-Stack Web Developer.

Experience in one of these popular programming languages and web frameworks: Ruby & Rails, Node.js & Express, Python & Django/Flask, [URL Removed] etc. Laravel and [URL Removed] are preferred.

Any cloud hosting (AWS, GCP, Azure etc).

Relational database design and use of SQL.

Experience with designing REST APIs using JSON.

Comfortable in a UNIX-based environment.

Comfortable with software workflow best practices such as git, git-flow and CI/CD pipelines.

ATTRIBUTES:

You have a keen eye for detail and will easily identify and log any flaws or gaps found in testing.

You are patient and methodical when it comes to testing your code and reviewing your peers code.

Youve got a passion for a flawless product and understand that a smoothly running product is essential to the success of the business.

You have a problem-solving mindset and can easily troubleshoot any issues.

You’re an excellent, clear, and friendly communicator. Youre able to clearly detail what your ideas are, how you would like to go about building or implementing your solution and ensuring that your team is aligned.

You have a keen attention to detail (yes, weve said that twice), youre a pro at personal time management, and are able to work on multiple projects at once.

You’re a team player who thrives in a collaborative environment and can follow direction, though you’re equally as happy to take a task and run with it

You’re not a perfectionist, but you’re into excellence and always putting in 100%. You have a growth mindset and you’re always looking to improve.

Youre prepared to step outside of your comfort zone knowing that you have to make mistakes to get better.

You’re not afraid to ask for help.

Youre passionate about personal growth.

Youre a vibe.

