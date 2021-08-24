Modest growth for MEA’s PC market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) personal computing devices (PCD) market, which is made up of desktops, notebooks, workstations, and tablets, experienced year-on-year growth of 5% in the second quarter of 2021, according to the latest industry analysis conducted by International Data Corporation (IDC).

The global technology research and consulting firm’s newly updated Worldwide Quarterly PCD Tracker shows that shipments across the region reached 6-million units in Q2 2021.

“The biggest contributor towards this growth was the Turkish PCD market, which experienced year-on-year growth of over 30.0% owing to surge in demand from both the commercial and consumer segments,” says Fouad Charakla, IDC’s senior research manager for client devices in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

“The biggest growth in Turkey was seen in consumer demand for tablets. South Africa also experienced strong year-on-year growth, especially owing to a massive delivery of notebooks into the country’s education sector. Q2 2021 also saw a massive delivery of tablets into Egypt’s education sector; however, the volume of devices delivered was much smaller than the volume delivered during the same quarter last year, resulting in a year-on-year decline for the Egyptian market.”

Other key markets in the region, namely the UAE and Saudi Arabia, experienced declines year on year, while the Rest of Middle East sub-region (which comprises Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Palestine, and Afghanistan) experienced growth.

In the PC segment, Lenovo regained top position, while HP placed second and Dell finished third.

Middle East & Africa PC Market Vendor Shares – Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2021 Company Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Lenovo 24.0% 23.8% HP Inc 27.3% 23.2% Dell Technologies 16.2% 16.7% Others 32.5% 36.3%

In the tablet space, Huawei experienced a significant decline in shipments and dropped out of the top three vendor rankings. Consequently, all three top vendors posted considerable market share gains.

Middle East & Africa Tablet Market Vendor Shares – Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2021 Company Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Samsung 37.5% 40.0% Lenovo 9.4% 13.5% Apple 7.7% 9.9% Others 45.4% 36.6%