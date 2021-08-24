MOODLE DEVELOPER

MOODLE DEVELOPER JOB DESCRIPTION

We’re looking for a competent and experienced Moodle developer to join our team. The developer will be working as part of the dev team to support and enhance our LMS system and its sub-systems. The candidate will also be assisting us with integrations, through the development of Moodle webservices.

Qualifications and Skills

  • Candidate must have a degree or a diploma in any IT or related field.

  • Must be excellent with the following Moodle system attributes a. Moodle theme development, and general rules on themes and front end development.

  • b. Activity, block and local plugins, and how each of them function internally.
  • c. Internal APIs, such as Moodle File API and Moodle Forms
  • Must have excellent skills in the LAMP stack, with particular excellence in PHP development and MySQL.
  • Knowledge of C# and MSSQL will be an added advantage.
  • Knowledge of XHTML, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON and AJAX is a must.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receive specs from the dev manager for feature development on any one of the LMS systems Regenesys Business School has
  • Assist in enhancing the existing system, by analyzing existing source code, and identifying areas for modification and improvement
  • Be involved in the creation of technical specifications and test plans for features being developed
  • Monitor everyday activities on the system and provide 1st & 2nd line support to use.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Mysql
  • MSSQL
  • LAMP STACK

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position