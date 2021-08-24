Network Engineer

The Role: One of our major client is looking at hiring a Network Engineer for a 6 month contract.The successful candidate must be able to design and implement new network solutions and/or improve the efficiency of current networks.Essential functions:

Review client requirements and collaborate with other IT engineers to define the optimal networking solutions in accordance with organizational policies.

Design and implement new network solutions and/or improve the efficiency of current networks.

Assist with configuration of firewalls for usage, manage their day-to-day operations and perform regular maintenance through upgrades and patches to ensure optimal performance, maximize network efficiency and security.

Configure, manage and maintain secure intra- and inter-organizational communication channels, such as VPNs and IPSec tunnels.

Assist with performing quarterly firewall health checks removing unnecessary rules, interfaces, etc. and optimizing rules where possible.

Assist with the installation, configuration, support and maintenance of network equipment across the LAN, WLAN, WAN and SD-WAN, both wired and wireless.

Participate in cross-functional troubleshooting support for internal and external clients and network fault investigations.

Liaise with network service providers and vendors, ensuring service level agreements are met and organizational policies and principles adhered to.

Maximize network performance through ongoing monitoring and optimization.

Ensure supporting documentation and diagrams remain up to date.

Ensure all network equipment is sufficiently secured (logically and physically), so that no unauthorized access can be gained.

Provide monthly reporting as required.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

Fortinet certifications ?? NSE4 or NSE5

Aruba ClearPass-related certifications

Palo Alto-related certifications

Experience required:

Five to seven years?? practical IT experience with at least 5 years?? experience in networking

At least two to three years?? experience in network design

Key Accountabilities: Technical Skills:

Good understanding of network architecture, design principles and topologies (across all areas of LAN,

WLAN, WAN, SD-WAN and Wi-Fi networks).

Good understanding of firewall technologies and relate industry technology developments.

Understanding of network security principles and concepts.

Good ITIL knowledge

Good technical knowledge of:

Aruba ClearPass o

Cisco Wireless o

Fortinet Firewalls o

Palo Alto Firewalls

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

Good communication skills to interact professionally to persuade and influence others effectively (externally and internally).

Highly developed interpersonal skills to network effectively, handle conflict.

Advanced critical, analytical, conceptual and creative thinking and problem-solving skills to spot trends, identify new technology developments, perform in-depth analysis of effectiveness of support.

Numeric reasoning skills to draw logical conclusions from for numerical information.

Ability to multi-task.

Ability to quickly learn new technology concepts.

Concern for working within parameters

Focus on getting getting things done.

Focus on analyzing and solving problems

Concern for communicating clearly

Commitment to behaving ethically and correctly

Readiness for making and owning decisions

Remain resilient under stress and pressure

Openness to accepting feedback

Focus on initiating action

Preference for team-working

Preference for thinking practically and laterally

Commitment to maintaining business knowledge

Concern for aligning with best practice

