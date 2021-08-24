The Role: One of our major client is looking at hiring a Network Engineer for a 6 month contract.The successful candidate must be able to design and implement new network solutions and/or improve the efficiency of current networks.Essential functions:
- Review client requirements and collaborate with other IT engineers to define the optimal networking solutions in accordance with organizational policies.
- Design and implement new network solutions and/or improve the efficiency of current networks.
- Assist with configuration of firewalls for usage, manage their day-to-day operations and perform regular maintenance through upgrades and patches to ensure optimal performance, maximize network efficiency and security.
- Configure, manage and maintain secure intra- and inter-organizational communication channels, such as VPNs and IPSec tunnels.
- Assist with performing quarterly firewall health checks removing unnecessary rules, interfaces, etc. and optimizing rules where possible.
- Assist with the installation, configuration, support and maintenance of network equipment across the LAN, WLAN, WAN and SD-WAN, both wired and wireless.
- Participate in cross-functional troubleshooting support for internal and external clients and network fault investigations.
- Liaise with network service providers and vendors, ensuring service level agreements are met and organizational policies and principles adhered to.
- Maximize network performance through ongoing monitoring and optimization.
- Ensure supporting documentation and diagrams remain up to date.
- Ensure all network equipment is sufficiently secured (logically and physically), so that no unauthorized access can be gained.
- Provide monthly reporting as required.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Fortinet certifications ?? NSE4 or NSE5
- Aruba ClearPass-related certifications
- Palo Alto-related certifications
Experience required:
- Five to seven years?? practical IT experience with at least 5 years?? experience in networking
- At least two to three years?? experience in network design
Key Accountabilities: Technical Skills:
- Good understanding of network architecture, design principles and topologies (across all areas of LAN,
- WLAN, WAN, SD-WAN and Wi-Fi networks).
- Good understanding of firewall technologies and relate industry technology developments.
- Understanding of network security principles and concepts.
- Good ITIL knowledge
Good technical knowledge of:
- Aruba ClearPass o
- Cisco Wireless o
- Fortinet Firewalls o
- Palo Alto Firewalls
Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:
- Good communication skills to interact professionally to persuade and influence others effectively (externally and internally).
- Highly developed interpersonal skills to network effectively, handle conflict.
- Advanced critical, analytical, conceptual and creative thinking and problem-solving skills to spot trends, identify new technology developments, perform in-depth analysis of effectiveness of support.
- Numeric reasoning skills to draw logical conclusions from for numerical information.
- Ability to multi-task.
- Ability to quickly learn new technology concepts.
- Concern for working within parameters
- Focus on getting getting things done.
- Focus on analyzing and solving problems
- Concern for communicating clearly
- Commitment to behaving ethically and correctly
- Readiness for making and owning decisions
- Remain resilient under stress and pressure
- Openness to accepting feedback
- Focus on initiating action
- Preference for team-working
- Preference for thinking practically and laterally
- Commitment to maintaining business knowledge
- Concern for aligning with best practice