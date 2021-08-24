Network Engineer

The Role: One of our major client is looking at hiring a Network Engineer for a 6 month contract.The successful candidate must be able to design and implement new network solutions and/or improve the efficiency of current networks.Essential functions:

  • Review client requirements and collaborate with other IT engineers to define the optimal networking solutions in accordance with organizational policies.
  • Design and implement new network solutions and/or improve the efficiency of current networks.
  • Assist with configuration of firewalls for usage, manage their day-to-day operations and perform regular maintenance through upgrades and patches to ensure optimal performance, maximize network efficiency and security.
  • Configure, manage and maintain secure intra- and inter-organizational communication channels, such as VPNs and IPSec tunnels.
  • Assist with performing quarterly firewall health checks removing unnecessary rules, interfaces, etc. and optimizing rules where possible.
  • Assist with the installation, configuration, support and maintenance of network equipment across the LAN, WLAN, WAN and SD-WAN, both wired and wireless.
  • Participate in cross-functional troubleshooting support for internal and external clients and network fault investigations.
  • Liaise with network service providers and vendors, ensuring service level agreements are met and organizational policies and principles adhered to.
  • Maximize network performance through ongoing monitoring and optimization.
  • Ensure supporting documentation and diagrams remain up to date.
  • Ensure all network equipment is sufficiently secured (logically and physically), so that no unauthorized access can be gained.
  • Provide monthly reporting as required.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Fortinet certifications ?? NSE4 or NSE5
  • Aruba ClearPass-related certifications
  • Palo Alto-related certifications

Experience required:

  • Five to seven years?? practical IT experience with at least 5 years?? experience in networking
  • At least two to three years?? experience in network design

Key Accountabilities: Technical Skills:

  • Good understanding of network architecture, design principles and topologies (across all areas of LAN,
  • WLAN, WAN, SD-WAN and Wi-Fi networks).
  • Good understanding of firewall technologies and relate industry technology developments.
  • Understanding of network security principles and concepts.
  • Good ITIL knowledge

Good technical knowledge of:

  • Aruba ClearPass o
  • Cisco Wireless o
  • Fortinet Firewalls o
  • Palo Alto Firewalls

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

  • Good communication skills to interact professionally to persuade and influence others effectively (externally and internally).
  • Highly developed interpersonal skills to network effectively, handle conflict.
  • Advanced critical, analytical, conceptual and creative thinking and problem-solving skills to spot trends, identify new technology developments, perform in-depth analysis of effectiveness of support.
  • Numeric reasoning skills to draw logical conclusions from for numerical information.
  • Ability to multi-task.
  • Ability to quickly learn new technology concepts.
  • Concern for working within parameters
  • Focus on getting getting things done.
  • Focus on analyzing and solving problems
  • Concern for communicating clearly
  • Commitment to behaving ethically and correctly
  • Readiness for making and owning decisions
  • Remain resilient under stress and pressure
  • Openness to accepting feedback
  • Focus on initiating action
  • Preference for team-working
  • Preference for thinking practically and laterally
  • Commitment to maintaining business knowledge
  • Concern for aligning with best practice

