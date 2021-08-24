PHP Developer

Aug 24, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3 years experience with PHP
  • Bachelor’s degree

Job description:

  • Analyse specific requirement and translate into workable solutions
  • Write readable, maintainable, and reusable code
  • Architecting, developing, testing, and maintaining a full stack
  • Creating and consuming web services
  • Apply design patterns to complex problems as required

Desired Skills:

  • PHP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

An opportunity exists for a Mid – Level PHP Developer with our client a Software company based in Somerset West.

