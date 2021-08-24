Minimum Requirements:
- 3 years experience with PHP
- Bachelor’s degree
Job description:
- Analyse specific requirement and translate into workable solutions
- Write readable, maintainable, and reusable code
- Architecting, developing, testing, and maintaining a full stack
- Creating and consuming web services
- Apply design patterns to complex problems as required
Desired Skills:
- PHP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
An opportunity exists for a Mid – Level PHP Developer with our client a Software company based in Somerset West.