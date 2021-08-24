PHP Developer

Minimum Requirements:

3 years experience with PHP

Bachelor’s degree

Job description:

Analyse specific requirement and translate into workable solutions

Write readable, maintainable, and reusable code

Architecting, developing, testing, and maintaining a full stack

Creating and consuming web services

Apply design patterns to complex problems as required

Desired Skills:

PHP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

An opportunity exists for a Mid – Level PHP Developer with our client a Software company based in Somerset West.

