Project Manager IT

Description:

The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.

Minimum Requirements:

An approrpiate Degree is essential

Postgraduate qualification in project management is a must

Minimum six (6) years of IT systems and corporate experience

Minimum six (6) years of project management experience

Minimum six (6) years of leadership experience in systems development/integration

Business analysis experience desirable

Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.

Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development

Accredited certification in project management an added advantage

PMP preferred certification an added advantage

Key Performance Areas:

Project management

Governance, Risk management, compliance

IT Technical Competence

People management

Relationship management

Desired Skills:

Project Governance

Managing Project Budgets

Project management principles

Delivery management

Project plan

Business Analysis

Leadership/Management Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

