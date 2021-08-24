Project Manager IT

Aug 24, 2021

Description:
The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.

Minimum Requirements:

  • An approrpiate Degree is essential
  • Postgraduate qualification in project management is a must
  • Minimum six (6) years of IT systems and corporate experience
  • Minimum six (6) years of project management experience
  • Minimum six (6) years of leadership experience in systems development/integration
  • Business analysis experience desirable
  • Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.
  • Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development
  • Accredited certification in project management an added advantage
  • PMP preferred certification an added advantage

Key Performance Areas:

  • Project management
  • Governance, Risk management, compliance
  • IT Technical Competence
  • People management
  • Relationship management

Desired Skills:

  • Project Governance
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Project management principles
  • Delivery management
  • Project plan
  • Business Analysis
  • Leadership/Management Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

