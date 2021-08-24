Project Manager IT

Description:
The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.
Minimum Requirements:
- An approrpiate Degree is essential
- Postgraduate qualification in project management is a must
- Minimum six (6) years of IT systems and corporate experience
- Minimum six (6) years of project management experience
- Minimum six (6) years of leadership experience in systems development/integration
- Business analysis experience desirable
- Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.
- Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development
- Accredited certification in project management an added advantage
- PMP preferred certification an added advantage
Key Performance Areas:
- Project management
- Governance, Risk management, compliance
- IT Technical Competence
- People management
- Relationship management
Desired Skills:
- Project Governance
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project management principles
- Delivery management
- Project plan
- Business Analysis
- Leadership/Management Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours