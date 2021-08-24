Scrum Master at Fourier Recruitment

Our Client has an exciting new opportunity in the IT Industry. They design and build innovative leading solutions by making the impossible possible so that together, with their clients, they create a better world! They are looking for an experienced scrum master or previous project manager to guide, manage, monitor, and lead their dev team into success with existing and new tasks on various projects. This will include task distribution, weekly follow-ups. Ensuring that tasks / projects are delivered on time. Regular checks in with the team to guide and assist. Liaison between developers and businesses to address concerns. Regular check-ins with clients.

You can work in and manage a very diverse team with a lot of young energetic driven team members

You can handle tough conversations with clients and teammates with ease and still build relationships through these

You love working on a range of processes varying from HIV prevention to municipal processes like client complaints and meters simultaneously

You have the heart to develop and guide young upcoming IT geniuses

You put the customer at the system outcome at the heart of everything you do

You are willing to lead whilst serving

You love initiating teamwork

You have experience in guiding people to help themselves

Understanding or background in development

Good understanding of relational database

Minimum Requirements

Minimum IT Qualification essential

Min 5 years experience as a project manager or scrum master with diverse teams

Good understanding of SDLC on Agile and waterfall as we use a combination of the two

Experience with a KANBAN board

Great analytical and administrative skills

Ability to translate technical knowledge into everyday terms and visa versa

Learn more/Apply for this position