Senior Liferay Developer

Minimum Requirements :

Required Education:

National Certificate (Matric).

Fluent oral and written English, with strong presentation skills.

Advantageous Education:

Certified in a National Diploma, BSc Computer Science, or BCom Information Systems (or similar)

Experience:

At least 6 years experience in web development and Content Management Systems in general, with at least 3 years of specific Liferay experience advantageous.

Technical Skills:

Liferay Enterprise DXP 7.0 and above.

HTML 5, CSS 3, JavaScript, and React.

Interfacing with RESTful and SOAP-based web-services.

Solid knowledge of design patterns and refactoring concepts.

Practical expertise in performance tuning and optimization, and problems analysis.

Solid technical expertise and troubleshooting skills.

Experience with modern project management, CI/CD, and team collaboration tools (e.g., Jira, Jenkins, Gerrit).

Understanding of Agile principles.

Advantageous Technical Skills:

Must have architected 1 complex Liferay platform through the SDLC (inception, design, development, roll-out).

Experience with Portal (or similar technologies).

Strong knowledge of, and expertise in, mobile solution delivery and strategy.

KPA’s will be (but not limited to) :

Delivery of Projects & Change Requests

Play a vital role in the design, development, testing and deployment of Liferay DXP solutions.

Work closely with Business Analysts, Solutions Architects, and other Developers to analyse and understand the Business Requirements and Business Case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solutions using the Liferay DXP product.

Design efficient Content Models, Security Models, Workflows and Templates for the Liferay DXP product.

Sound experience with producing technical documentation including Class Diagrams, Activity Diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

Implement designed solutions in accordance with Company Group standards, processes, tools, and frameworks.

Apply Usability and UX best-practices to all deliverables.

Utilise data from external data sources and APIs.

Test the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in Code Reviews, the use of Static Code Analysis tools, creation and execution of Unit Tests, Functional Tests, Regression Tests, Performance Tests and Stress Tests (and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected through the software).

Participate in Feasibility Studies, Proof of Concepts, JAD Sessions, Estimation and Costing Sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools, and standards, etc.

Support

Act as a technical liaison between clients, other Engineering teams, as well as Operational and Support teams.

Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes (including improvement of application performance).

Security, Maintenance & Upgrades

Review and audit existing Solutions, Designs and Systems Architecture.

Ensure Liferay DXP product is kept up-to-date with recent DXP product versions, Fix Packs, and Security Fix Packs.

Ensure development encompasses security best-practices with the aim to introduce zero Security Vulnerabilities into the Liferay codebase.

Governance, Oversight & Mentoring

Drive the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and career development.

Ensure external Federated Development teams are developing on the Liferay DXP product in accordance with Company Groups governance process and standards.

Provide input into recruitment, staff training, and performance management processes.

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximise development efficiency.

