Senior .NET Developer and Team Lead at Ntice Search

My client, an IT Application Development company, is looking for a Senior .NET Developer and Team Lead to lead its Web Applications Team in supporting and developing web applications in the corporate insurance administration space using the Microsoft .Net framework with hosting in the Azure cloud. The Senior Software Developer will be working from home.Responsibilities:

Understand business rules of the functionality being addressed by applications

Understand and reason on system architecture and suggest technical solutions

Draw up technical specifications

Maintain and enhance existing backend and frontend applications

Develop new backend and frontend applications

Provide technical guidance to team developers to maximise productivity

Conduct code reviews

Publish changes into production

Ensure that sprint goals are achieved

Troubleshoot user issues and manage resolution through to completion

Ensure the team’s compliance with ISO27001 policies and procedures

Actively participate in team and company meetings to achieve company objectives

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology or equivalent

At least 7 years full stack development experience

Extensive knowledge of: Visual Studio, .Net Core, VB.Net, C#, JavaScript, T- SQL, MS SQL Server (Stored Procedures), SSIS, SSRS, Crystal Reports, Subversion, XML / JSON

Bonus experience: An understanding of the corporate short-term insurance world

Desired Skills:

Senior

NET

Developer

