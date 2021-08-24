Senior .NET Developer and Team Lead at Ntice Search

My client, an IT Application Development company, is looking for a Senior .NET Developer and Team Lead to lead its Web Applications Team in supporting and developing web applications in the corporate insurance administration space using the Microsoft .Net framework with hosting in the Azure cloud. The Senior Software Developer will be working from home.Responsibilities:
- Understand business rules of the functionality being addressed by applications
- Understand and reason on system architecture and suggest technical solutions
- Draw up technical specifications
- Maintain and enhance existing backend and frontend applications
- Develop new backend and frontend applications
- Provide technical guidance to team developers to maximise productivity
- Conduct code reviews
- Publish changes into production
- Ensure that sprint goals are achieved
- Troubleshoot user issues and manage resolution through to completion
- Ensure the team’s compliance with ISO27001 policies and procedures
- Actively participate in team and company meetings to achieve company objectives
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology or equivalent
- At least 7 years full stack development experience
- Extensive knowledge of: Visual Studio, .Net Core, VB.Net, C#, JavaScript, T- SQL, MS SQL Server (Stored Procedures), SSIS, SSRS, Crystal Reports, Subversion, XML / JSON
- Bonus experience: An understanding of the corporate short-term insurance world
Desired Skills:
- Senior
- NET
- Developer