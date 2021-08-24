Senior Product Data Scientist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you enjoy finding innovative solutions to complex problems, then a dynamic global Data Specialist wants your expertise as their next Senior Product Data Specialist to join its team. Working with business, the insights team, or external clients, you will be expected to define and carry out Data Science tasks which will include Consulting projects or supporting DS driven features of Trendscope such as Associations, Clustering or TPV. You will also be expected to explore and prototype new product features or make improvement to existing ones. You must possess a Masters Degree in Computer Science/Mathematics/Physics/Engineering or relevant field in a scientific discipline with both Consulting experience and having worked on DS driven SaaS products. You will also require a deep understanding of core Machine Learning concepts, have a proven track record applying Machine Learning techniques in a commercial environment and unsupervised Machine Learning techniques including Cluster & Dimensionality Reduction. You also need to be skilled with social data like Twitter, Tumble, Reddit, etc., Time Series Forecasting & Decomposition, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Git, Unittest & [URL Removed] with time series and social data to provide creative Data Science solutions for the core product line.

Both iterative improvements to existing capability and new feature development.

Work with non-technical teams across the company to understand requirements and deploy prototype solutions.

Z-Scope, Sublens clustering, Associations, Trendcsope.

Support future Consulting projects and product focused R&D.

REQUIREMENTS:

Masters Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, Engineering or equivalent discipline.

Deep understanding of core Machine Learning concepts.

A proven track record applying Machine Learning techniques in a commercial context.

Experience working with social data i.e., Twitter, Tumblr, Reddit, news articles, blogs, etc.

Will need both Consulting experience and experience working on DS driven SaaS products.

Proven ability to translate business and user needs into Data Science requirements.

Experienced working with non-technical stakeholders and clients.

Time Series Forecasting and Decomposition.

Technical Communication.

DS product experience.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) e.g., Relevancy, Topic Modelling.

Proficient Python programming skills with solid Software Development standards including Version Control (Git), Testing (Unittest/Pytest) and virtual environments.

Unsupervised Machine Learning techniques e.g., Clustering, Dimensionality Reduction.

Advantageous

Experience with Spark/PySpark and working with Big Data.

Familiarity with consumer research techniques, especially surveys.

Scala.

Knowledge of network science. Comfortable creating and working with graphs and preforming community detection, finding connected components, eigenvector centrality etc.

Databricks.

Experience in Agile development.

Experience in product-driven Data Science development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Highly creative.

Able to work independently and work with ill-defined problems.

Organised and comfortable in an agile work environment.

Team player, willing to support others and engage with other teams across the business.

Excellent people skills and a great communicator.

Strong written communication and the ability to clearly document work.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Product

Data

Learn more/Apply for this position