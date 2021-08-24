Senior Project Manager

R350 p/h
Job Description:
- Developing and implementing project strategies to meet the business need
- Able to leverage both Waterfall and Agile methodologies
- Develop and implement IT strategies effective in delivering project within set budget and time constraints
- Oversee the allocation of funds, as well as availability of resources required for a project
- Use appropriate project management tools and technique to track project performance
- Conduct risk assessments to identify factors capable of minimizing success of a project
- Interview and coordinate the recruitment and orientation of project personnel
- Establish and maintain positive trust relationship with third party contractors and vendors
- Produce accurate reports of IT operations and present to management
- Liaise with project team members to come up with solutions for improved technological operations
- Organize meetings to discuss and review project operational strategies
- Develop and manage annual budgets for information technology projects
- Educate and train users to operate new systems or equipment
- Ensure smooth transition from old technological systems to new ones
- Evaluate the progress of project to determine the need for adjustment in strategy
Qualifications:
Bachelor/diploma in computer science, software engineering, or business management.
Advanced degree in IT or project management
certification courses in business analysis, PMP, or PRINCE II is an added advantage
Leadership Skill:
- Manages, directs and supervises the activities of an IT project team to realize set objectives
IT Skill:
- Proficient in operating technological equipment, tools, and systems
- Problem-solving Skill:
- They are well versed in providing IT solutions to address the business needs of an organization.
Experience:
- A minimum of 12 months experience in implementation of software toolsets
Desired Skills:
- implementation of software toolsets
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma