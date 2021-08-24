Software Developer

Aug 24, 2021

  • Degree in Information technology or similar
  • 5 years’ working experience in software development
  • 4 years’ Angular experience
  • C# 6
  • 5 years of solid industry experience with C# and ASP.NET
  • SQL & relational database programming skills
  • GIT, Angular, SOLID Principles

Key Attributes

  • Interpersonal and communication skills
  • Team player
  • Loyalty and strong commitment
  • Highly structured and able to work independently when required
  • Self-driven and motivated

Responsibilities

  • Define product requirements and create high-level architectural specifications, ensuring feasibility.
  • Enhance the design and improve maintainability of our product,
  • Monitor and optimize systems to ensure best performance,
  • Adhere to predefined coding standards.
  • Design and code reviews and help maintain code quality, performance and application responsiveness,
  • Collaborate with internal clients, managers, business analysts and developers in a team environment,

NB:
This position will be office base.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • Angular
  • Asp.Net
  • Design Patterns

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

