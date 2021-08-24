Software Developer

Degree in Information technology or similar

5 years’ working experience in software development

4 years’ Angular experience

C# 6

5 years of solid industry experience with C# and ASP.NET

SQL & relational database programming skills

GIT, Angular, SOLID Principles

Key Attributes

Interpersonal and communication skills

Team player

Loyalty and strong commitment

Highly structured and able to work independently when required

Self-driven and motivated

Responsibilities

Define product requirements and create high-level architectural specifications, ensuring feasibility.

Enhance the design and improve maintainability of our product,

Monitor and optimize systems to ensure best performance,

Adhere to predefined coding standards.

Design and code reviews and help maintain code quality, performance and application responsiveness,

Collaborate with internal clients, managers, business analysts and developers in a team environment,

NB:

This position will be office base.

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

Angular

Asp.Net

Design Patterns

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

