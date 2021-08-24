Software Developer

- Degree in Information technology or similar
- 5 years’ working experience in software development
- 4 years’ Angular experience
- C# 6
- 5 years of solid industry experience with C# and ASP.NET
- SQL & relational database programming skills
- GIT, Angular, SOLID Principles
Key Attributes
- Interpersonal and communication skills
- Team player
- Loyalty and strong commitment
- Highly structured and able to work independently when required
- Self-driven and motivated
Responsibilities
- Define product requirements and create high-level architectural specifications, ensuring feasibility.
- Enhance the design and improve maintainability of our product,
- Monitor and optimize systems to ensure best performance,
- Adhere to predefined coding standards.
- Design and code reviews and help maintain code quality, performance and application responsiveness,
- Collaborate with internal clients, managers, business analysts and developers in a team environment,
NB:
This position will be office base.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- Angular
- Asp.Net
- Design Patterns
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree