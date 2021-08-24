Systems Administrator

A well established healthcare provider based in Sandton Johannesburg is currently looking for a MIP Systems Administrator who is suitably qualified with at least three years experience in the medical insurance or medical aid industry.

The successful candidate will be responsible for technical and software support, maintenance and implementation of the MIP Administration System Process.

Duties:

Responsible for software support, implementation, andmaintenance of the MIP system.

Establish system specifications by liaising with the software provider and all users within the business.

Technical and operational assistance and liaison with internal and external customers

Be accustomed to change management processes and procedures.

Be proficient in loading scheme rules and benefits as per contractual agreements.

Improves operational processes by analysing results, monitoringprocesses, identifying errors, studying proposed changes inmethods and materials, and recommending action tomanagement.

Guide operational processes by establishing and enforcing policies and procedures, documenting, explaining process techniques, and recommending actions.

Evaluate business requirements continuously and recommend appropriate solutions.

Monitor system performance and quality testing of software changes.

Maintain a high level of operational efficiency, and management of risks as part of the operational team.

Effectively deal with system errors, and downtimes.

Develop training material and provide in-house training for staff.

Desired Skills:

System Administration

MIP

Medical aid

Medical Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position