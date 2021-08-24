Systems Analyst

Key responsibilities
- Do technical design of applications based on business processes and requirements documentation, aligned with architectural guidelines
- Do the Logical system design (independent of technology) and create Use Case Realisation Documentation and a Logical Data Model
- Create System Integration Specifications
- Design and document web services
- Analyse existing landscape for services that can be reused
- Identify and analyse Non-Functional Requirements and include in technical documentation
- Provide input to Functional specifications as required
- Provide input into Quality Management Plan
- Assist with quality reviews
- Provide input to software development plans
- Provide input to the scoping and estimation
Minimum requirements
- Computer Science degree, IT Diploma or equivalent in experience
- Any secondary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, OO A&D methodology and SO methodology will be a strong advantage
- 5 years’ relevant experience in systems analysis and design
- Sound understanding of Object-Orientation
- Sound UML experience
- Sound understanding of service design
- Solid expertise in MS SQL
- Experience using service integration testing tools – SoapUI, Postman etc.
- Documenting technical/system processes
- At least 8 years’ IT experience
- Exposure to Information Governance, BI (Business Intelligence) and Enterprise Data Programs, preferably recently
- Understanding of data management frameworks
- Experience working with cross business data domains
- Exposure to the asset management industry
Knowledge
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Relevant programming languages
- Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
- Impact Analysis Techniques
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- Understanding of Project Management Principles
- High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
- Understanding of BPMN or similar business process language would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Systems Design
- MS SQL
- SDLC Methodology
- Object-Orientation
- UML Experience
About The Employer:
Leading global Investment Management company