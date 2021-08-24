Systems Analyst

Aug 24, 2021

Key responsibilities

  • Do technical design of applications based on business processes and requirements documentation, aligned with architectural guidelines
  • Do the Logical system design (independent of technology) and create Use Case Realisation Documentation and a Logical Data Model
  • Create System Integration Specifications
  • Design and document web services
  • Analyse existing landscape for services that can be reused
  • Identify and analyse Non-Functional Requirements and include in technical documentation
  • Provide input to Functional specifications as required
  • Provide input into Quality Management Plan
  • Assist with quality reviews
  • Provide input to software development plans
  • Provide input to the scoping and estimation

Minimum requirements

  • Computer Science degree, IT Diploma or equivalent in experience
  • Any secondary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, OO A&D methodology and SO methodology will be a strong advantage
  • 5 years’ relevant experience in systems analysis and design
  • Sound understanding of Object-Orientation
  • Sound UML experience
  • Sound understanding of service design
  • Solid expertise in MS SQL
  • Experience using service integration testing tools – SoapUI, Postman etc.
  • Documenting technical/system processes
  • At least 8 years’ IT experience
  • Exposure to Information Governance, BI (Business Intelligence) and Enterprise Data Programs, preferably recently
  • Understanding of data management frameworks
  • Experience working with cross business data domains
  • Exposure to the asset management industry

Knowledge

  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
  • Relevant programming languages
  • Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
  • Impact Analysis Techniques
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
  • Understanding of Project Management Principles
  • High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
  • Understanding of BPMN or similar business process language would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Systems Design
  • MS SQL
  • SDLC Methodology
  • Object-Orientation
  • UML Experience

About The Employer:

Leading global Investment Management company

Learn more/Apply for this position