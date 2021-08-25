Andela Learning Community surpasses 100 000 learners

Andela, the global talent network that helps companies build remote engineering teams, has announced a new milestone for its developer learning community: the Andela Learning Community (ALC) has surpassed 100 000 learners.

ALC was launched in 2017 with the belief that brilliance is evenly distributed but opportunity is not. Since its founding, Andela has been able to provide career opportunities for thousands of engineers in addition to the learning opportunities provided to the ALC. Available for engineers at all stages of their careers, the ALC offers access to in-demand technology courses from learning partners as well as connects engineers to employment opportunities through its job network initiative.

Previous ALC learning partners have been Pluralsight, Google, Facebook, Salesforce, and Microsoft, among others.

“Since our launch, building and developing talent at every level has been central to Andela’s mission. This 100 000+ learners milestone is very important to us because it shows that we have been able to achieve the goal of building talent not only across Africa but now globally spanning six continents and nearly 100 countries. We are excited to continue to welcome new engineers into our growing community of learners,” says Agnes Muthoni, director of the ALC at Andela.

Alongside surpassing 100 000 ALC learners, Andela has also launched a new public community that enables engineers to access additional learning resources and information, connect with mentors, source career opportunities as well as interact with their fellow learners.

Tania Medina, director of talent growth marketing at Andela, says: “We are excited that Andela’s Learning Community is now available to the global developer community and across Latin America. As our global network grows, we are pleased to offer more collaborative learning and career opportunities, which we hope will set a practical pathway for engineering talent of all levels to follow.”