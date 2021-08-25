Business Analyst

Aug 25, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Business case development
  • Modelling techniques and method
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • User sign off
  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements
  • Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques
  • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Familiar with Java development environment
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Organised and highly analytical mind-set.
  • Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
  • Multi-tasking
  • Leadership
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles.
  • The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
  • Leadership ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • UI/UX
  • JAVA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

