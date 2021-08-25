An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- User sign off
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements
- Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Familiar with Java development environment
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Organised and highly analytical mind-set.
- Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
- Multi-tasking
- Leadership
- Planning and monitoring
- Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles.
- The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Leadership ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- UI/UX
- JAVA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years