An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

User sign off

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Technical / Functional Skills:

Familiar with Java development environment

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Multi-tasking

Leadership

Planning and monitoring

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles.

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis

Leadership ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Desired Skills:

AWS

UI/UX

JAVA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

