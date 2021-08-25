Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Noth) is looking for a Buisness Analyst to join them on a 4 month contract to start ASAP
Requirements:
- 6 years BA experience
- Financial services and Investment management experience
Experience with the following is advantageous:
- Migration onto new system
- Data analysis
- API integrations
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Business Analyst
- Finance analyst
- API
- Migration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric