Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Noth) is looking for a Buisness Analyst to join them on a 4 month contract to start ASAP

Requirements:

6 years BA experience

Financial services and Investment management experience

Experience with the following is advantageous:

Migration onto new system

Data analysis

API integrations

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Business Analyst

Finance analyst

API

Migration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

