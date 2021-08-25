A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for a Developer to join their team.
Summary
To develop full stack web and mobile solutions within the Banks digital commerce and lifestyle offerings.
Knowledge, Skills & Experience:
Qualifications & Experience
Definition
- National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
- A relevant 3 year degree / diploma in IT with 5 years proven experience in software development OR
- 5 years proven software development
- Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:
Minimum
- Full Stack Web Development
- Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML
- Web Components
- NodeJS
- MSSQL
- Web Services
- Rest Services
Knowledge
Must have detailed knowledge of:
o IT systems development processes (SDLC)
o Application development
o Standards and governance
o Agile development life cycle
o Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
o UML
o Systems analysis and design
o System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
o Cloud Computing Services (AWS, Azure, etc.)
o Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)
Solid understanding of:
o Banking systems environment
o Banking business model
o Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
o Object Orientated Development environment
