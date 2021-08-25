Developer

A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for a Developer to join their team.

Summary

To develop full stack web and mobile solutions within the Banks digital commerce and lifestyle offerings.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

Qualifications & Experience

Definition

National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)

A relevant 3 year degree / diploma in IT with 5 years proven experience in software development OR

5 years proven software development

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

Minimum

Full Stack Web Development

Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML

Web Components

NodeJS

MSSQL

Web Services

Rest Services

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of:

o IT systems development processes (SDLC)

o Application development

o Standards and governance

o Agile development life cycle

o Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

o UML

o Systems analysis and design

o System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

o Cloud Computing Services (AWS, Azure, etc.)

o Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)

Solid understanding of:

o Banking systems environment

o Banking business model

o Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

o Object Orientated Development environment

