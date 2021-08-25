Developer – AWS (Senior) at Parvana

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the development and building of a new robust system.

Working closely with the leadership team to execute the company’s technology strategy.

Mentoring and providing general design guidance.

Creating appropriate estimates and reviewing them with seniors and the team.

Contributing to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes.

Creating and maintaining documentation of the software design and implementation.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Skills / Experience:

5+ years’ experience relevant development experience.

Experience working with the following core AWS technologies: API Gateway | App Sync | Amplify Lamda | CDK | IAM | Cognito

Expertise with Rest or GraphQL APIs / OpenAPI / NoSQL Implementation

Experience developing serverless applications on the AWS Cloud Stack

Proficient in developing, deploying and debugging cloud-based apps using AWS.

Ability to identify key features of AWS services.

Understanding of the AWS shared responsibility model.

Understanding of application lifecycle management.

Ability to use a CI/CD pipeline to deploy applications on AWS.

Ability to use or interact with AWS services.

Ability to apply a basic understanding of cloud-native applications to write code.

Ability to write code using AWS security best practices.

Ability to author, maintain and debug code modules on AWS.

Understanding of the use of containers in the development process.

