eCommerce Solution Architect

Position Purpose:

As a recognized authority of eCommerce, the Solution Architect strategically advises on and assists the domain architect to drive the eCommerce strategy that underpins all business solutions, creates the architecture for these platforms, and leads the realization of the architecture roadmap into the target state

Qualifications:

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Job objectives:

Define and continuously improve the eCommerce architecture framework and solution architecture modeling standards:

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and changes to business priorities.

Define a structured eCommerce architecture approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the enterprise.

Architect the next-generation eCommerce framework developed on a group of core technologies.

Align to the enterprise data reference architecture in support of the enterprise and regulatory information governance needs such as Information Security, Enterprise Information Management, POPI, PCI, etc.

Identify, define, and communicate standards, guidelines, formats, meta-models, policies, best practices, and governance practices for eCommerce architectures and designs.

Ensure that the eCommerce architecture approach integrates into the methodologies and processes of the rest of the Enterprise Architecture team.

Stay abreast of best practices and/or new developments in eCommerce and related disciplines and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.

Define and create solution level eCommerce architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application, and technology standards:

Analyze business requirements and create related eCommerce architectures and designs for the baseline (as is) and target (to be) solution architectures.

Define eCommerce architecture governance processes and quality compliance criteria.

Perform quality assurance checks on eCommerce architectures and designs and enforce quality compliance criteria to set policies and standards.

Perform quality checks on existing eCommerce architectures and designs to identify potential business risk areas and make re-engineering recommendations.

Ensure eCommerce security conforms to Information Security Governance policies and standards.

Provide expert eCommerce guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the eCommerce technology standards, and conduct architecture and design reviews as part of the Architecture Review Board:

Be clearly identified as the eCommerce technical lead and provide technical guidance and leadership in proposals, RFIs, RFPs, and BI project teams.

Provide architectural oversight and guidance to development teams to ensure high-quality technical solution designs during the detailed design, build, test and deploy phases that conforms to architecture principles and standards.

Mentor senior developers/designers/business analysts to become Solution Architects.

Define and develop the overall eCommerce architecture landscape in partnership with the Domain Architect, Data Analytics team, and other Solution Architects.

Review proposed solution architectures ensuring alignment with architecture principles, the architecture framework, cloud reference architectures, set technology standards and identify critical gaps, and recommend improvements.

Give guidance and advice to peers in respect to eCommerce solution designs ensuring the designs conform to industry best practices and standard.

Contribute to solution architecture and design standards and SDLC governance requirements:

Define a framework for Solution Architecture and develop the policies and procedures and templates to guide and govern the Solution Architecture processes.

Develop and maintain solution architecture principles and quality compliance criteria to guide technology decisions.

Develop and set solution modeling standards and guidelines.

Define a set of metrics to measure and report on the performance of the various solution architecture processes.

Experience:

5 – 8 years Working experience within the IT industry.

5+ years Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5+ years Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems.

5+ years Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

3-5 years Experience implementing solutions in an architecture capacity in the eCommerce industry.

2-3 years Deep technical knowledge of the SAP Hybris eCommerce solution, cloud technologies, and online payment processes for use within eCommerce.

2-3 years Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects, and other members of the software development team.

Knowledge & Skills:

Architecture and design of eCommerce solutions (Cloud, APIs, micro-services, omni-channel, etc.) and integration to other solutions

Commercial and business understanding of the broader eCommerce and retail services industry.

Commercial and business understanding of the broader eMarketing and retail services industry

Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, TOGAF, etc.)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Bonus

