Full Stack Developer

Aug 25, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Bootstrap
  • Angular JS
  • Ajax
  • Node.js
  • [URL Removed]
  • User Experience Analysis
  • Hybrid Mobile Apps
  • Continuous Integration (Jenkins, Sonar)
  • Subversion
  • Glassfish Server
  • NetBeans
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Spring Framework
  • Java Enterprise Development
  • Java Persistence Framework
  • JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)
  • Maven (Dependency manager and build tool)
  • Flyway (Database migration tool)
  • GlassFish / Payara (Application server)
  • JUnit (Unit testing framework)
  • Mockito (Mock framework)
  • JDBC (Java Database Connectivity)
  • Typescript
  • Microservice Architecture
  • Openshift environment experience
  • MQ Cluster
  • Postgres Cluster
  • Mong DB
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack
  • Bootstrap
  • Angular JS
  • Jenkins
  • TypeScript
  • MVC Framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position