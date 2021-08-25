An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Bootstrap
- Angular JS
- Ajax
- Node.js
- [URL Removed]
- User Experience Analysis
- Hybrid Mobile Apps
- Continuous Integration (Jenkins, Sonar)
- Subversion
- Glassfish Server
- NetBeans
- Adobe Photoshop
- Spring Framework
- Java Enterprise Development
- Java Persistence Framework
- JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)
- Maven (Dependency manager and build tool)
- Flyway (Database migration tool)
- GlassFish / Payara (Application server)
- JUnit (Unit testing framework)
- Mockito (Mock framework)
- JDBC (Java Database Connectivity)
- Typescript
- Microservice Architecture
- Openshift environment experience
- MQ Cluster
- Postgres Cluster
- Mong DB
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack
- Bootstrap
- Angular JS
- Jenkins
- TypeScript
- MVC Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years