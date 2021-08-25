Full Stack Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Aug 25, 2021

Our client, headquartered in the United Kingdom, are in search of a Full Stack Developer to join the team. The position would be fully remote, working from South Africa.Client DetailsOur client is a Digital Business Development and Advisory firm.DescriptionThe Full Stack Developer would be responsible for the following:

  • A lead developer working on innovative projects and features from start to finish and will be responsible for shipping new features regularly
  • Acting as our go-to developer for all front and back end development requirements
  • Managing tasks and tickets and reporting accordingly
  • Communicating with the team to clarify requirements or make helpful design suggestions

ProfileQualifications and Experience:

  • 5+ years experience in Java, 1-2 years in Ruby, React, HTML, CSS, WordPress, PostgreSQL, Heroku
  • Strong problem-solving skills, with demonstrable experience in Object-oriented design and programming, code reviews, source control management, such as G.I.T, and the full lifecycle of a project, including testing and support
  • Experience working in a corporate and high-growth/ fast-moving start-up
  • Exceptional English skills and commercial acumen
  • Strong attention to detail and a team player
  • Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Computer Science or other related Degree

Job OfferR600,000 CTC per annum – R800,000 CTC per annum

About The Employer:

Global Digital Business development & Advisory Firm

