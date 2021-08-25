Full Stack Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client, headquartered in the United Kingdom, are in search of a Full Stack Developer to join the team. The position would be fully remote, working from South Africa.Client DetailsOur client is a Digital Business Development and Advisory firm.DescriptionThe Full Stack Developer would be responsible for the following:
- A lead developer working on innovative projects and features from start to finish and will be responsible for shipping new features regularly
- Acting as our go-to developer for all front and back end development requirements
- Managing tasks and tickets and reporting accordingly
- Communicating with the team to clarify requirements or make helpful design suggestions
ProfileQualifications and Experience:
- 5+ years experience in Java, 1-2 years in Ruby, React, HTML, CSS, WordPress, PostgreSQL, Heroku
- Strong problem-solving skills, with demonstrable experience in Object-oriented design and programming, code reviews, source control management, such as G.I.T, and the full lifecycle of a project, including testing and support
- Experience working in a corporate and high-growth/ fast-moving start-up
- Exceptional English skills and commercial acumen
- Strong attention to detail and a team player
- Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Computer Science or other related Degree
Job OfferR600,000 CTC per annum – R800,000 CTC per annum
About The Employer:
Global Digital Business development & Advisory Firm