Full Stack Developer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client, headquartered in the United Kingdom, are in search of a Full Stack Developer to join the team. The position would be fully remote, working from South Africa.Client DetailsOur client is a Digital Business Development and Advisory firm.DescriptionThe Full Stack Developer would be responsible for the following:

A lead developer working on innovative projects and features from start to finish and will be responsible for shipping new features regularly

Acting as our go-to developer for all front and back end development requirements

Managing tasks and tickets and reporting accordingly

Communicating with the team to clarify requirements or make helpful design suggestions

ProfileQualifications and Experience:

5+ years experience in Java, 1-2 years in Ruby, React, HTML, CSS, WordPress, PostgreSQL, Heroku

Strong problem-solving skills, with demonstrable experience in Object-oriented design and programming, code reviews, source control management, such as G.I.T, and the full lifecycle of a project, including testing and support

Experience working in a corporate and high-growth/ fast-moving start-up

Exceptional English skills and commercial acumen

Strong attention to detail and a team player

Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Computer Science or other related Degree

Job OfferR600,000 CTC per annum – R800,000 CTC per annum

About The Employer:

Global Digital Business development & Advisory Firm

