Full Stack Developer with Angular

Aug 25, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Full Stack Developer with Angular to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Applies advanced knowledge of area
  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Angular & JavaScript
  • Typescript, NodeJS
  • Python
  • OpenShift / Kubernetes
  • Restful services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres or DB2) and Non-SQL
  • (MongoDB/DynamoDB)
  • AWS S3
  • AWS Lambda
  • AWS Glue experience
  • AWS Athena
  • AWS Cloud 9
  • AWS Code Commit
  • Good scripting knowledge with an aim at infrastructure as code is beneficial
  • Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premise solutions
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • OpenShift
  • Kubernetes
  • Full Stack
  • TypeScript
  • Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

