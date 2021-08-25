Full Stack Developer with Angular

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Full Stack Developer with Angular to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Applies advanced knowledge of area

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical / Functional Skills:

Angular & JavaScript

Typescript, NodeJS

Python

OpenShift / Kubernetes

Restful services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres or DB2) and Non-SQL

(MongoDB/DynamoDB)

AWS S3

AWS Lambda

AWS Glue experience

AWS Athena

AWS Cloud 9

AWS Code Commit

Good scripting knowledge with an aim at infrastructure as code is beneficial

Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premise solutions

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

