An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Full Stack Developer with Angular to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Applies advanced knowledge of area
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Angular & JavaScript
- Typescript, NodeJS
- Python
- OpenShift / Kubernetes
- Restful services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres or DB2) and Non-SQL
- (MongoDB/DynamoDB)
- AWS S3
- AWS Lambda
- AWS Glue experience
- AWS Athena
- AWS Cloud 9
- AWS Code Commit
- Good scripting knowledge with an aim at infrastructure as code is beneficial
- Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premise solutions
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- OpenShift
- Kubernetes
- Full Stack
- TypeScript
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years