Full Stack Software Engineer with AWS experience

Aug 25, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Full Stack Software Engineer with AWS experience to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • 4-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Development and maintenance on platform / application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT
  • Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Participate in daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • User sign off

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Configuration management using CloudFormation and/or Chef/Puppet.
  • Implementing experience with primary AWS services (EC2, ELB, ECS, RDS, Lambda, API Gateway, Route53, S3).
  • Good understanding of Networking, Security and Identity Access Management.
  • Leading highly available and fault-tolerant enterprise and web-scale software deployments.
  • Experience in performance optimization techniques.
  • Good experience on any Cloud Platform (AWS, Azure, Google etc.).
  • Strong programming skills in JavaScript, Java and/or Python.
  • Experience with continuous integration tools, such as GitLab CI, Bamboo, or Jenkins.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack
  • AWS
  • Jenkins
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

