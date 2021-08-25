Logicalis SA appoints security practice manager

Logicalis South Africa has announced the appointment of Doctor Mafuwafuwane to the role of security practice manager as part of the solutions team.

“We are excited to welcome Doctor into our team of seasoned IT and tech experts at Logicalis. His impressive cyber-security background and IT industry proficiency is set to take our customer service capabilities to greater heights as a business and as Architects of change in a continuously evolving landscape,” says Logicalis South Africa CEO Frikkie Grobler.

Prior to joining the Logicalis Team, Mafuwafuwane worked for a security solutions organisation as a practice lead. He holds a National Diploma from the Vaal University of Technology and various OEM certificates from various accreditable Institutions.

“Working for Logicalis is a huge honour for me. My key focus areas will include establishing innovative security solutions and actioning strategic plans that align with the business objectives to maintain relevancy in the market,” says Mafuwafuwane.

“With the rapid increase of cyber threats over the years, it is a critical time to bring new cyber-security technologies and threat awareness across various sectors in the business realm. I look forward to the challenge of digitally transforming organisations in South Africa and protecting Logicalis customers against the continued cyber-attack threats,” he adds.