Mustek debuts software and cloud business unit

Mustek has launched a new software and cloud business unit, to be headed up by JP Gough.

Over the years, Mustek has evolved from being a purely components-focused distributor to covering more areas in the ICT stack, including hardware and software.

The software buying decision was traditionally tied to hardware purchases, but the move to cloud computing and virtualisation has changed that equation.

The new way of consuming software – on-premise, on the cloud or via subscription services – offers new opportunities for distributors and resellers to grow, and has driven the decision to open the new division.

The Mustek cloud and software division product portfolio currently consists of the following:

* Office productivity;

* Mobile device management;

* IT asset management;

* Cyber security;

* Managed back-ups; and

* Cloud storage.