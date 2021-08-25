Network Administrator & Information Security Officer – Ref 20971

The purpose of this position is to deliver a service and support to the company locally and in Germany as well as providing management with direction for IS in accordance to Business Requirements

Key Perfromance Areas

LAN and WAN Support

Back Office Support

IT / IS Security

Telephone Systems

Purchasing

Desktop Support

Novell Support

User Support

Adhoc Training

Adherance to OH&S Act

Adherance to all audit regimes as ISO, IATF, LWG, POPIA

Requirements

Computer Literacy SAP / Office Suite

Troubleshooting Skills

5 Years experience in a similar role

Degree or Diploma in IT / IS Environment

Sound knowledge of Information Security practices

Desired Skills:

information technology

information security

LAN

WAN

User Support

Desktop Support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position