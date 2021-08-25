Network Administrator & Information Security Officer – Ref 20971

The purpose of this position is to deliver a service and support to the company locally and in Germany as well as providing management with direction for IS in accordance to Business Requirements
Key Perfromance Areas
- LAN and WAN Support
- Back Office Support
- IT / IS Security
- Telephone Systems
- Purchasing
- Desktop Support
- Novell Support
- User Support
- Adhoc Training
- Adherance to OH&S Act
- Adherance to all audit regimes as ISO, IATF, LWG, POPIA
Requirements
- Computer Literacy SAP / Office Suite
- Troubleshooting Skills
- 5 Years experience in a similar role
- Degree or Diploma in IT / IS Environment
- Sound knowledge of Information Security practices
Desired Skills:
- information technology
- information security
- LAN
- WAN
- User Support
- Desktop Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma