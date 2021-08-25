Network Administrator & Information Security Officer – Ref 20971

Aug 25, 2021

The purpose of this position is to deliver a service and support to the company locally and in Germany as well as providing management with direction for IS in accordance to Business Requirements

Key Perfromance Areas

  • LAN and WAN Support
  • Back Office Support
  • IT / IS Security
  • Telephone Systems
  • Purchasing
  • Desktop Support
  • Novell Support
  • User Support
  • Adhoc Training
  • Adherance to OH&S Act
  • Adherance to all audit regimes as ISO, IATF, LWG, POPIA

Requirements

  • Computer Literacy SAP / Office Suite
  • Troubleshooting Skills
  • 5 Years experience in a similar role
  • Degree or Diploma in IT / IS Environment
  • Sound knowledge of Information Security practices

Desired Skills:

  • information technology
  • information security
  • LAN
  • WAN
  • User Support
  • Desktop Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position