Project Manager

Aug 25, 2021

An Overview about the position:
The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

  • Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.
  • Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.
  • Develop a detailed project plan using approved FIC project management methodologies and processes.
  • Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.
  • Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget
  • Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).
  • Apply the FIC’s project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.
  • Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.
  • Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.
  • Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc)
  • Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.
  • Ensure efficient management of project resources
  • Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.
  • Perform project close out activities
  • Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.
  • Recommends project/ programme governance structure.
  • Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.
  • Manages, project teams, reviews and quality assures work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.
  • Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed and the project is delivered successfully.
  • Manages external service [URL Removed] COMPETENCIES
    Delivery and success
  • Directs, controls and enhances resources to produce operating results and meet specific objectives and deliver agreed results
    People management
  • Manages workflows and plans
  • Ensures clarity around accountabilities
  • Performance is actively managed
  • Coaches and counsels staff
  • Inspires and motivates staff to deliver results
  • Provides staff with technical guidance
  • Supports the development and career growth of staff, including input into the priority development needs of staff
    Planning and organizing
  • Directly plans and reports on units outputs; Identifies any possible deviations and problems which will affect output and develops and implement alternative plans
    Resources management
  • Manage allocated resources to ensure effective and efficient delivery
  • Makes recommendation on resources and budgetary requirements for annual planning purposes
  • Controls costs through effective management of principle business or operating process variablesGovernance, Risk management, compliance
  • Ensure compliance with code of conduct, policies. procedures and legislative requirements
  • Provides input into budget for the department and organizational policies

Education, Skills and Experience

  • An undergraduate university degree is essential
  • Postgraduate qualification in project management
  • Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience
  • Minimum six (6) years of project management experience
  • Minimum six (6) years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration
  • +3 years’ experience in middle management role
  • Business analysis experience desirable
  • Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
  • Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives
  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.
  • Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.
  • Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development
  • Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organisation.
  • Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.
  • Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.
  • Accredited certification in project management an added advantage
  • PMP preferred certification an added advantage

