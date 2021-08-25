Project Manager

An Overview about the position:

The purpose of this job is to manage the organisational projects using the appropriate Project Management methodologies.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Structure the business case for the project concepts identified and conduct general cost/benefit analysis, if required.

Develop a project charter and establish a high-level roadmap to deliver on the project vision.

Develop a detailed project plan using approved FIC project management methodologies and processes.

Drive the performance of the project, provide active management of project components/work streams and resolve project quality and design issues.

Manage the project constraints to ensure quality delivery on time and within budget

Integrate the various design components of the project (process, people, technology dimensions).

Apply the FIC’s project and business analysis methodologies and practices in an appropriate manner.

Empower project stakeholders through project information and feedback to make judicious project decisions at Steering Committee level.

Provide a single point of focus for all project issues, governance, escalation of risks and consideration of alternative project options.

Monitor, control and communicate project progress using the reporting standards (status reports, etc)

Establish mechanisms to assess the eventual realisation of benefits committed to in the business case.

Ensure efficient management of project resources

Monitor project risks and establish prevention and mitigation procedures, as required.

Perform project close out activities

Ensure that all aspects of a project are managed visibly including the following methodologies and deliverables: project management, change management, system development life cycle and business analysis.

Recommends project/ programme governance structure.

Recommends the PMO standards/methodology.

Manages, project teams, reviews and quality assures work of team/ Co-ordinates steering committee activities in consultation with Sponsor.

Engages with multiple and diverse stakeholders so that expectations are managed and the project is delivered successfully.

Manages external service [URL Removed] COMPETENCIES

Delivery and success

Delivery and success Directs, controls and enhances resources to produce operating results and meet specific objectives and deliver agreed results

People management

People management Manages workflows and plans

Ensures clarity around accountabilities

Performance is actively managed

Coaches and counsels staff

Inspires and motivates staff to deliver results

Provides staff with technical guidance

Supports the development and career growth of staff, including input into the priority development needs of staff

Planning and organizing

Planning and organizing Directly plans and reports on units outputs; Identifies any possible deviations and problems which will affect output and develops and implement alternative plans

Resources management

Resources management Manage allocated resources to ensure effective and efficient delivery

Makes recommendation on resources and budgetary requirements for annual planning purposes

Controls costs through effective management of principle business or operating process variablesGovernance, Risk management, compliance

Ensure compliance with code of conduct, policies. procedures and legislative requirements

Provides input into budget for the department and organizational policies

Education, Skills and Experience

An undergraduate university degree is essential

Postgraduate qualification in project management

Minimum six (6) years of broad-based information systems and business experience

Minimum six (6) years of project management experience

Minimum six (6) years of demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration

+3 years’ experience in middle management role

Business analysis experience desirable

Strong PC skills including Microsoft Project, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word

Ability to organise, delegate and leverage resources to accomplish objectives

Excellent time management skills.

Management skills including financial and accounting operations management and program/project management skills and experience.

Professional development skills such as oral and written communications, personal credibility, teamwork and collaboration, work planning, and estimating.

Strategic skills such as business diagnosis and assessment, business case development

Supervisory skills and the ability to leverage support from other parts of the organisation.

Manage relationships with suppliers and subcontractors. Monitor their progress and adherence to the contract.

Ensure that the project team follows all quality assurance processes, including periodic reviews and transitions.

Accredited certification in project management an added advantage

PMP preferred certification an added advantage

If you do not hear from us within 8 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

broad based information systems

project management

demonstrated management/supervisory experience in systems development/integration

Strong PC skills

oral and written communications

Strategic skills

Supervisory Skills

Project budget

Managing Project Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

Learn more/Apply for this position