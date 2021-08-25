Scrum Master at Parvana

About the Client:

  • Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.

    They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.

Responsibilities:

  • Guiding / coaching the team / organisation to follow Agile / Scrum practices and to become self-organised.

  • Helping the team assess their Scrum Maturity.

  • Improving transparency within the team and removing impediments.

  • Being responsible for supporting and coaching the Product Owner on Agile / Scrum practices.

  • Communicating development efficiency and quality metrics to key stakeholders.

  • Driving continuous process optimization.

  • Creating the project plan based on the feature list and milestones.

  • Maintaining and communicating appropriate agile metrics.

  • Managing progress against the plan.

  • Communicating progress against plan to key stakeholders.

  • Highlighting any risks and putting together mitigating actions.

  • Providing mentorship and coaching to others in the team.

  • Assisting team members to grow skill and knowledge levels.

  • Sharing knowledge with team members.

  • Ensuring that the development team has the tools and environment to be productive.

  • Driving recruitment of development team and ensure that people leadership and training are in place.

  • Participating in general management and decision making.

  • Assisting with budgets.

Qualifications:

  • IT related Degree or Diploma and Certified Scrum Master

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 – 5 years as Scrum Master and more than 5 years in Agile Development Environment.
  • Demonstrable experience in energising and motivating teams whilst adhering to Agile methodology
  • Experience in resolving impediments and having control over the scrum processes
  • Knowledge of Agile approaches – Kanban, Scrum, XP, etc.
  • Knowledge and experience with Agile techniques – Automated Testing, User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games, etc.
  • Adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments.
  • Knowledge of one or more Agile management and collaboration tools (Atlassian, Thoughtworks, Microsoft TFS).
  • MS-Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook).

