Scrum Master at Parvana

Scrum Master (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our client has a highly engaged team of engineers, software developers, administration personnel and a leadership team held in high regard by its’s employees.
They continue to grow steadily and now need to add energized members to our team from time to time.
Responsibilities:
- Guiding / coaching the team / organisation to follow Agile / Scrum practices and to become self-organised.
- Helping the team assess their Scrum Maturity.
- Improving transparency within the team and removing impediments.
- Being responsible for supporting and coaching the Product Owner on Agile / Scrum practices.
- Communicating development efficiency and quality metrics to key stakeholders.
- Driving continuous process optimization.
- Creating the project plan based on the feature list and milestones.
- Maintaining and communicating appropriate agile metrics.
- Managing progress against the plan.
- Communicating progress against plan to key stakeholders.
- Highlighting any risks and putting together mitigating actions.
- Providing mentorship and coaching to others in the team.
- Assisting team members to grow skill and knowledge levels.
- Sharing knowledge with team members.
- Ensuring that the development team has the tools and environment to be productive.
- Driving recruitment of development team and ensure that people leadership and training are in place.
- Participating in general management and decision making.
- Assisting with budgets.
Qualifications:
- IT related Degree or Diploma and Certified Scrum Master
Skills / Experience:
- 3 – 5 years as Scrum Master and more than 5 years in Agile Development Environment.
- Demonstrable experience in energising and motivating teams whilst adhering to Agile methodology
- Experience in resolving impediments and having control over the scrum processes
- Knowledge of Agile approaches – Kanban, Scrum, XP, etc.
- Knowledge and experience with Agile techniques – Automated Testing, User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games, etc.
- Adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments.
- Knowledge of one or more Agile management and collaboration tools (Atlassian, Thoughtworks, Microsoft TFS).
- MS-Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook).
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]